Supporting Veterans, Israel-Hamas War, AI and Geopolitics: RAND Weekly Recap

This week, we discuss RAND insights on veterans' issues; the limitations of Israel's ground offensive in Gaza; how the effects of war can be contagious; AI's potential effects on geopolitics; what educators look for in STEM afterschool programs; and why gender diversity matters in military missions.

Photo by Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters What Israel's Ground Offensive Can—and Cannot—Accomplish Weeks after terrorist attacks left 1,400 Israelis dead, Israel began its ground offensive in Gaza. According to RAND's Raphael Cohen, this campaign could offer Israel the chance to wrest the Gaza Strip from Hamas's control, potentially breaking the cycle of wars that has plagued the region for almost two decades. But it’s essential to acknowledge the limitations of the operation, Cohen says. “Achieving a long-term solution in Gaza will require that Israel's ground offensive be followed by what will be an equally intensive and arguably more challenging task: rebuilding.”

Photo by Lev Radin/Reuters The Effects of War Are Contagious As observers around the world flock to social media seeking information about the Israel-Hamas war, they may encounter graphic images that can have serious negative impacts on their mental health and well-being. The global health effects of such secondary trauma are only just beginning, says RAND's Douglas Yeung, a social psychologist. “Like its casualties, they will likely be staggering. Social media companies could and should do more to moderate the virality of such content.”

Photo by agsandrew/Adobe Stock How Might AI Affect the Rise and Fall of Nations? Nations across the globe could see their power rise or fall depending on how they harness and manage the development of artificial intelligence. A new RAND paper considers the ways that AI could transform geopolitics. The authors look at how countries and tech companies may clash as they compete for power, the race for AI dominance between the United States and China, regulatory challenges, and more. “We are entering an era of both enlightenment and chaos,” they write.

Photo by TNS/Abaca via Reuters What Do Educators Look for in STEM Afterschool Programs? Afterschool programs in general—and STEM-focused programming in particular—are beneficial for students and popular among educators and parents. RAND researchers conducted a survey to learn more about how principals and school district leaders partner with STEM organizations to conduct such programs. Notably, respondents want to be able to offer more STEM afterschool programming, but they say that it's challenging to find high-quality providers—and the funding to pay for them.