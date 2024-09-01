Melony E. Sorbero — Publications
-
Comparative Performance of Three Claims-Based Frailty Measures Among Medicare Beneficiaries
2024
-
Alternative Payment Models for California's Workers' Compensation System: A Review of Issues and Possible Next Steps
2023
-
Development and Validation of Algorithms to Predict Activity, Mobility, and Memory Limitations Using Medicare Claims and Post-Acute Care Assessments
2023
-
EHR Implementation Guide – Identifying Frailty Using Existing Health Data: Challenges and Opportunities for Health Systems
2023
-
Exploring Alternative Health Care Payment Models for California’s Workers’ Compensation System: Alternatives, Recommendations, and Next Steps
2023
-
Reviewing, Refining, and Validating Claims-Based Algorithms of Frailty and Functional Impairment: Final Report
2023
-
Understanding the Social Risk Factor Adjustment’s Effect on Star Ratings
2023
-
Imputation of Race and Ethnicity in Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment Data, 2015–2022 Open Enrollment Periods
2022
-
Trends in Missing Race and Ethnicity Information After Imputation in HealthCare.gov Marketplace Enrollment Data, 2015–2021
2022
-
Are Nonpharmacologic Interventions for Chronic Low Back Pain More Cost Effective Than Usual Care? Proof of Concept Results from a Markov Model
2019
-
The Expansion of National Healthcare Safety Network Enrollment and Reporting in Nursing Homes: Lessons Learned from a National Qualitative Study
2019
-
Exploring the Prevalence and Construct Validity of High-Impact Chronic Pain Across Chronic Low-Back Pain Study Samples
2019
-
Healthcare Costs and Opioid Use Associated with High-Impact Chronic Spinal Pain in the United States
2019
-
Measuring Health Care Utilization in Medicare Advantage Encounter Data: Methods, Estimates, and Considerations for Research
2019
-
Patient Willingness to Pay for Reductions in Chronic Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain
2019
-
Perspectives on Opportunities and Challenges for Medicare Advantage Plans to Address Social Determinants of Health Via the CHRONIC Care Act
2019
-
Addressing Social Determinants of Health Needs of Dually Enrolled Beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage Plans: Findings from Interviews and Case Studies
2018
-
Adjusting Medicare Advantage Star Ratings for Socioeconomic Status and Disability
2018
-
Characteristics of Chiropractic Patients Being Treated for Chronic Low Back and Neck Pain
2018
-
Types and Costs of Services for Dual Beneficiaries by Medicare Advantage Health Plans: An Environmental Scan
2018
-
Acupuncture for the Treatment of Adults with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
2017
-
Complementary and Alternative Medicine in the Military Health System
2017
-
Complementary and Alternative Medicine Services in the Military Health System
2017
-
Does a Quality Improvement Campaign Accelerate Take-Up of New Evidence? A Ten-State Cluster-Randomized Controlled Trial of the IHI's Project JOINTS
2017
-
Efficacy of Mindfulness Meditation for Smoking Cessation: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
2017
-
The Impact of Health Reform on Purchased Care Access: National Health Reform and Modernization of the Military Health System Study
2017
-
Meditation for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder: A Systematic Review
2017
-
Mindfulness-based Relapse Prevention for Substance Use Disorders: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
2017
-
Mindfulness Meditation for the Treatment of Tobacco Use: A Systematic Review
2017
-
Needle Acupuncture for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A Systematic Review
2017
-
Acupuncture for Substance Use Disorders: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
2016
-
Impact of Collaborative Care for Underserved Patients with PTSD in Primary Care: A Randomized Controlled Trial
2016
-
Introducing Value-Based Purchasing into TRICARE Reform
2016
-
Meditation for Posttraumatic Stress: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
2016
-
Mindfulness Meditation for Chronic Pain: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
2016
-
Mindfulness Meditation for Chronic Pain: A Systematic Review
2016
-
A Systematic Review of St. John's Wort for Major Depressive Disorder
2016
-
Acupuncture for Major Depressive Disorder: A Systematic Review
2015
-
Meditation for Major Depressive Disorder: A Systematic Review
2015
-
Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention for Substance Use Disorders: A Systematic Review
2015
-
Needle Acupuncture for Substance Use Disorders: A Systematic Review
2015
-
Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Major Depressive Disorder: A Systematic Review
2015
-
Project JOINTS: What Factors Affect Bundle Adoption in a Voluntary Quality Improvement Campaign?
2015
-
The Quality of Medication Treatment for Mental Disorders in the Department of Veterans Affairs and in Private-Sector Plans
2015
-
St. John's Wort for Major Depressive Disorder: A Systematic Review
2015
-
Measuring Success in Health Care Value-Based Purchasing Programs: Summary and Recommendations
2014
-
Measuring Success in Health Care Value-Based Purchasing Programs: Findings from an Environmental Scan, Literature Review, and Expert Panel Discussions
2014
-
CMS Innovation Center Health Care Innovation Awards: Evaluation Plan
2013
-
Improving the Deployment of Army Health Care Professionals: An Evaluation of PROFIS
2013
-
The Quality of Mental Health Care for Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom
2013
-
Are Geriatricians More Efficient Than Other Physicians at Managing Inpatient Care for Elderly Patients?
2012
-
Care for Veterans with Mental and Substance Use Disorders: Good Performance, but Room to Improve on Many Measures
2011
-
Comparative Effectiveness of Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Management and the Roles of Margins and Surgeons
2011
-
The Cost and Quality of VA Mental Health Services
2011
-
An Evaluation of the Use of Performance Measures in Health Care
2011
-
Medical Care Provided Under California's Workers' Compensation Program: Effects of the Reforms and Additional Opportunities to Improve the Quality and Efficiency of Care
2011
-
Preventing Obesity and Its Consequences: Highlights of RAND Health Research
2011
-
Veterans Health Administration Mental Health Program Evaluation: Capstone Report
2011
-
Achieving Strong Teamwork Practices in Hospital Labor and Delivery Units
2010
-
Assessment of Pay-for-Performance Options for Medicare Physician Services: Final Report
2010
-
Obesity and Angiolymphatic Invasion in Primary Breast Cancer
2010
-
Using the Lessons of Behavioral Economics to Design More Effective Pay-for-Performance Programs
2010
-
Adopting Information Technology to Drive Improvements in Patient Safety: Lessons from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Health Information Technology Grantees
2009
-
Assessment of Contributions to Patient Safety Knowledge by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality-Funded Patient Safety Projects
2009
-
Cost Effectiveness, Chemotherapy, and the Clinician
2009
-
Diagnostic Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy
2009
-
Episode-based Performance Measurement and Payment: Making It a Reality
2009
-
Experiences of Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality-Funded Projects That Implemented Practices for Safer Patient Care
2009
-
The Growth of Partnerships to Support Patient Safety Practice Adoption
2009
-
Pay for Performance in the Hospital Setting: What Is the State of the Evidence?
2009
-
The Pen and the Scalpel: Effect of Diffusion of Information on Nonclinical Variations in Surgical Treatment
2009
-
Race and Sex Differences in the Receipt of Timely and Appropriate Lung Cancer Treatment
2009
-
Training a Patient Safety Work Force: The Patient Safety Improvement Corps
2009
-
Assessment of the AHRQ Patient Safety Initiative: Final Report -- Evaluation Report IV
2008
-
An Exploration of Urban and Rural Differences in Lung Cancer Survival Among Medicare Beneficiaries
2008
-
Outcome Measures for Effective Teamwork in Inpatient Care: Final Report
2008
-
Pay for Performance in California's Workers' Compensation Medical Treatment System: An Assessment of Options, Challenges, and Potential Benefits
2008
-
Assessment of the AHRQ Patient Safety Initiative: Focus on Implementation and Dissemination Evaluation Report III (2004-2005)
2007
-
Assessment of the AHRQ Patient Safety Initiative: Moving from Research to Practice Evaluation Report II (2003-2004)
2007
-
Effect of Patient Socioeconomic Status and Body Mass Index on the Quality of Breast Cancer Adjuvant Chemotherapy
2007
-
Social and Racial Differences in Selection of Breast Cancer Adjuvant Chemotherapy Regimens
2007
-
Vitality, Mental Health, and Satisfaction with Information After Breast Cancer
2007
-
Cost-effectiveness Analysis of Palivizumab in Premature Infants Without Chronic Lung Disease
2006
-
Evaluation of the Patient Safety Improvement Corps: Experiences of the First Two Groups of Trainees
2006
-
Addressing Disparities in the Quality of Breast Cancer Chemotherapy
2005
-
Assessment of the National Patient Safety Initiative: Context and Baseline Evaluation Report I
2005
-
Obese Women Receiving Breast Cancer Chemotherapy Are Often Undertreated
2005
-
RAND Review: Vol. 29, No. 3, Fall 2005
2005
-
Undertreatment of Obese Women Receiving Breast Cancer Chemotherapy
2005
-
Evaluation of the Arkansas Tobacco Settlement Program: Progress from Program Inception to 2004
2004
-
The Effect of Capitation on Switching Primary Care Physicians
2003
-
Guidelines for Palivizumab Prophylaxis: Are They Based on Infant's Risk of Hospitalization for Respiratory Syncytial Viral Disease?
2003
-
Racial Disparity in the Dose and Dose Intensity of Breast Cancer Adjuvant Chemotherapy
2003
-
Regional Health Quality Improvement Coalitions: Lessons Across the Life Cycle
2003