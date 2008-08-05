Bradley D. Stein — Publications
View Profile »
-
Drug-related Physician Continuing Medical Education Requirements, 2010-2020
2024
-
Growing Importance of High-Volume Buprenorphine Prescribers in OUD Treatment: 2009–2018
2024
-
Hospital Quality Indicators for Opioid-Exposed Infants: Results From an Expert Consensus Panel
2024
-
Trends and Disparities in Perinatal Opioid Use Disorder Treatment in Medicaid, 2007–2012
2024
-
Alternatives to Opioids: A Missing Piece of the Strategy
2023
-
America's Opioid Ecosystem: How Leveraging System Interactions Can Help Curb Addiction, Overdose, and Other Harms
2023
-
Association of Selected State Policies and Requirements for Buprenorphine Treatment With Per Capita Months of Treatment
2023
-
Buprenorphine Treatment Episodes During the First Year of COVID: A Retrospective Examination of Treatment Initiation and Retention
2023
-
Disparities in Perinatal and Emergency Care Receipt Among Women With Perinatal Opioid Use Disorder in Medicaid, 2007 to 2012
2023
-
The Ecosystem Approach to Opioid Policy
2023
-
Expert Views on State Policies to Improve Engagement and Retention in Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder: A Qualitative Analysis of an Online Modified Delphi Process
2023
-
An Exploratory Analysis of Differential Prescribing of High-Risk Opioids by Insurance Type Among Patients Seen by the Same Clinician
2023
-
Exploring the Association of State Policies and the Trajectories of Buprenorphine Prescriber Patient Caseloads
2023
-
How Are State Telehealth Policies Associated with Services Offered by Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facilities? Evidence from 2019-2022
2023
-
How Much Can You Trust the Results of This Health Policy Evaluation: A Pragmatic Guide for State Policymakers
2023
-
Identifying Optimal Methods for Addressing Confounding Bias When Estimating the Effects of State-level Policies
2023
-
Insurance Coverage During Transitions: Evidence from Medicaid Automatic Enrollment for Children Receiving Supplemental Security Income
2023
-
Mental Health Outcomes Among Patients Living in US Counties Lacking Broadband Access and Psychiatrists
2023
-
National Trends in Buprenorphine Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder From 2007 to 2018
2023
-
Neurodiversity and National Security: How to Tackle National Security Challenges with a Wider Range of Cognitive Talents
2023
-
Pediatric Oral Health Services in Medicaid Managed Care and Fee for Service
2023
-
Prevalence of Buprenorphine Providers Requiring Cash Payment From Insured Women Seeking Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
2023
-
Prior Authorization Restrictions on Medications for Opioid Use Disorder: Trends in State Laws from 2005 to 2019
2023
-
State Policy and the Breadth of Buprenorphine-Prescriber Networks in Medicaid Managed Care
2023
-
Trends in Geographic Proximity to Substance Use Disorder Treatment
2023
-
Trends in Methadone Dispensing for Opioid Use Disorder After Medicare Payment Policy Changes
2023
-
US State Laws Relevant to Incentives for Health Behavior: A Qualitative Analysis
2023
-
Why National Security Needs Neurodiversity: Drawing on a Wider Range of Cognitive Talents to Tackle National Security Challenges
2023
-
The Association of the Medicaid 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Services Waivers with Emergency Department Utilization Among Youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder
2022
-
Beyond State Scope of Practice Laws for Advanced Practitioners: Additional Supervision Requirements for Buprenorphine Prescribing
2022
-
A Bridge Too Far? Distance to Waivered Physicians and Utilization of Buprenorphine Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder in West Virginia Medicaid
2022
-
Buprenorphine Treatment Episode Duration, Dosage, and Concurrent Prescribing of Benzodiazepines and Opioid Analgesics: The Effects of Medicaid Prior Authorization Policies
2022
-
Changes in Buprenorphine and Methadone Supplies in the US During the COVID-19 Pandemic
2022
-
Concurrent Policies Simulation Tool
2022
-
Differences in Buprenorphine Treatment Quality Across Physician Provider Specialties
2022
-
Discontinuation of Buprenorphine Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder During the Coronavirus Disease-2019 Pandemic: A Multilevel Framework
2022
-
The Effect of State Policies on Rates of High-Risk Prescribing of an Initial Opioid Analgesic
2022
-
Expert Panel Consensus on State-Level Policies to Improve Engagement and Retention in Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder
2022
-
Laws for Expanding Access to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder: A Legal Analysis of 16 States & Washington D.C.
2022
-
Methodological Considerations for Estimating Policy Effects in the Context of Co-Occurring Policies
2022
-
A National Retrospective Study of Antidepressants' Effects on Overdose and Self-Harm Among Adults Treated With Opioid Analgesics
2022
-
A National Survey of State Laws Regarding Medications for Opioid Use Disorder in Problem-Solving Courts
2022
-
Ongoing Disparities in Digital and In-Person Access to Child Psychiatric Services in the United States
2022
-
Patterns in Geographic Distribution of Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facilities in the US and Accepted Forms of Payment From 2010 to 2021
2022
-
Sociodemographic Differences in Quality of Treatment to Medicaid Enrollees Receiving Buprenorphine
2022
-
State Policies and Buprenorphine Prescribing by Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants
2022
-
Subsequent Buprenorphine Treatment Following Emergency Physician Buprenorphine Prescription Fills: A National Assessment 2019 to 2020
2022
-
Telehealth Adoption by Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facilities in the COVID-19 Pandemic
2022
-
Trends in the Concurrent Prescription of Opioids and Gabapentin in the US, 2006 to 2018
2022
-
Association of Individual and Community Factors With Hepatitis C Infections Among Pregnant People and Newborns
2021
-
Buprenorphine Prescriber Monthly Patient Caseloads: An Examination of 6-Year Trajectories
2021
-
Characteristics of US Adults Delaying Dental Care Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
2021
-
Common Themes in Early State Policy Responses to Substance Use Disorder Treatment During COVID-19
2021
-
Concentration of Patient Care Among Buprenorphine-Prescribing Clinicians in the U.S.
2021
-
Generosity of State Insurance Mandates and Growth in the Workforce for Autism Spectrum Disorder
2021
-
Growing Racial/Ethnic Disparities in Buprenorphine Distribution in the United States, 2007–2017
2021
-
Impact of State-Level Training Requirements for Medical Providers on Receipt of Preventive Oral Health Services for Young Children Enrolled in Medicaid
2021
-
Individual and Community Factors Associated with Naloxone Co-prescribing Among Long-term Opioid Patients: A Retrospective Analysis
2021
-
Mental Health Conditions and Substance Use Disorders Among Youth Subsequently Diagnosed With Opioid Use Disorder or Opioid Poisoning
2021
-
Moving Beyond the Classic Difference-In-Differences Model: A Simulation Study Comparing Statistical Methods for Estimating Effectiveness of State-Level Policies
2021
-
Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Is Associated With Infant Foster Care Entry At The County Level
2021
-
Opioid Misuse During Late Adolescence and Its Effects on Risk Behaviors, Social Functioning, Health, and Emerging Adult Roles
2021
-
Patient, Prescriber, and Community Factors Associated with Filled Naloxone Prescriptions Among Patients Receiving Buprenorphine 2017–18
2021
-
Population-Based Estimates of Geographic Accessibility of Medication for Opioid Use Disorder by Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facilities from 2014 to 2020
2021
-
Rapid Discontinuation of Chronic, High-Dose Opioid Treatment for Pain: Prevalence and Associated Factors
2021
-
Toward a Typology of Office-based Buprenorphine Treatment Laws: Themes from a Review of State Laws
2021
-
Trends in Personal and Family Member Opioid Prescriptions Prior to a Diagnosis of an Opioid-Related Problem Among Adolescents and Young Adults
2021
-
Trends in Visits to Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facilities in 2020
2021
-
Use of Buprenorphine for Those with Employer-Sponsored Insurance During the Initial Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic
2021
-
Addressing the U.S. Opioid Crisis: Using an Integrated Systems-Based Approach: Addendum
2020
-
Assessment of Filled Buprenorphine Prescriptions for Opioid Use Disorder During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic
2020
-
Association of Pregnancy and Insurance Status With Treatment Access for Opioid Use Disorder
2020
-
Consensus Guidelines and State Policies: The Gap Between Principle and Practice at the Intersection of Substance Use and Pregnancy
2020
-
Do Oral Health Services in Medical Offices Replace Pediatric Dental Visits?
2020
-
Five-Year Outcomes Among Medicaid-Enrolled Children With In Utero Opioid Exposure
2020
-
Growth and Distribution of Buprenorphine-Waivered Providers in the United States, 2007–2017
2020
-
Impact of a Medicaid Policy on Preventive Oral Health Services for Children with Intellectual Disabilities, Developmental Disabilities, or Both
2020
-
Monthly Patient Volumes of Buprenorphine-Waivered Clinicians in the US
2020
-
Multiplying the Impact of Opioid Settlement Funds by Investing in Primary Prevention
2020
-
Pitfalls and Potholes: Data Issues to Consider When Analyzing State Opioid Policies, September 14, 2020
2020
-
Prescribers and Naloxone Pharmacy Claims
2020
-
State Approaches to Tackling the Opioid Crisis Through the Health Care System
2020
-
The State of the Science in Opioid Policy Research
2020
-
State Policies Related to Substance Use in Pregnancy
2020
-
Telehealth Capability Among Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facilities in Counties With High Versus Low COVID-19 Social Distancing
2020
-
Variation in the Degree of Concentration of Prescription Opioid Utilization Using Different Measures
2020
-
We Need a Taxonomy of State-Level Opioid Policies
2020
-
Addressing the U.S. Opioid Crisis: Using an Integrated Systems-Based Approach
2019
-
Adolescents with Better Mental Health Have Less Problem Alcohol Use Six Months Later
2019
-
The Affordable Care Act in The Heart of the Opioid Crisis: Evidence from West Virginia
2019
-
Association Among County-Level Economic Factors, Clinician Supply, Metropolitan or Rural Location, and Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
2019
-
Association Between Opioid Prescribing in Medicare and Pharmaceutical Company Gifts by Physician Specialty
2019
-
Association of Punitive and Reporting State Policies Related to Substance Use in Pregnancy With Rates of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
2019
-
Changes in Outpatient Services and Medication Use Following a Non-fatal Opioid Overdose in the West Virginia Medicaid Program
2019
-
Delivery of Preventive Oral Health Services by Rurality: A Cross-Sectional Analysis
2019
-
Differences in Substance Use Disparities Across Age Groups in a National Cross-Sectional Survey of Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Adults
2019
-
The Ecology of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
2019
-
The Effect of Medicaid Waivers on Ameliorating Racial/Ethnic Disparities Among Children With Autism
2019
-
The Future of Fentanyl and Other Synthetic Opioids
2019
-
Growth and Distribution of Child Psychiatrists in the United States: 2007–2016
2019
-
Heterogeneity in Prescription Opioid Pain Reliever Misuse Across Age Groups: 2015–2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health
2019
-
Improving the Child Welfare System to Respond to the Needs of Substance-Exposed Infants
2019
-
An Observational Study of Retail Pharmacy Naloxone Prescriptions: Differences Across Provider Specialties and Patient Populations
2019
-
Opioid Litigation and Maternal-Child Health: Investing in the Future
2019
-
Sexual Minority Disparities in Opioid Misuse, Perceived Heroin Risk and Heroin Access Among a National Sample of US Adults
2019
-
Simulation of County Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) Rates Tool
2019
-
Strengths and Weaknesses of Existing Data Sources to Support Research to Address the Opioids Crisis
2019
-
The Synthetic Opioid Surge in the United States: Insights from Mortality and Seizure Data
2019
-
Systematic Review: United States Workforce for Autism-Related Child Healthcare Services
2019
-
Understanding America's Surge in Fentanyl and Other Synthetic Opioids
2019
-
Understanding Which Teenagers Benefit Most From a Brief Primary Care Substance Use Intervention
2019
-
Who Receives Naloxone from Emergency Medical Services? Characteristics of Calls and Recent Trends
2019
-
Association Between Type of Health Insurance and Children's Oral Health, NHANES 2011–2014
2018
-
Care Coordination for Youth With Mental Health Disorders in Primary Care
2018
-
Data Sources and Data-Linking Strategies to Support Research to Address the Opioid Crisis: Final Report
2018
-
Effect of Age on Opioid Prescribing, Overdose, and Mortality in Massachusetts, 2011 to 2015
2018
-
High-Risk Prescribing to Medicaid Enrollees Receiving Opioid Analgesics: Individual- and County-Level Factors
2018
-
Impact of Medicaid Policy on the Oral Health of Publicly Insured Children
2018
-
Impacts of the Dependent Care Expansion on the Allocation of Mental Health Care
2018
-
Initiation and Engagement as Mechanisms for Change Caused by Collaborative Care in Opioid and Alcohol Use Disorders
2018
-
Is Mental Illness a Risk Factor for Hospital Readmission?
2018
-
A Population-Based Examination of Trends and Disparities in Medication Treatment for Opioid Use Disorders Among Medicaid Enrollees
2018
-
Potentially Inappropriate Opioid Prescribing, Overdose, and Mortality in Massachusetts, 2011-2015
2018
-
Strengthening College Students' Mental Health Knowledge, Awareness, and Helping Behaviors: The Impact of Active Minds, a Peer Mental Health Organization
2018
-
Unmet Mental Health Treatment Need and Attitudes Toward Online Mental Health Services Among Community College Students
2018
-
Using Marijuana, Drinking Alcohol or a Combination of Both: The Association of Marijuana, Alcohol and Sexual Risk Behaviour Among Adolescents
2018
-
Association Between Process Measures and Mortality in Individuals with Opioid Use Disorders
2017
-
California Community College Faculty and Staff Help Address Student Mental Health Issues
2017
-
Did the Affordable Care Act's Dependent Coverage Expansion Affect Race/Ethnic Disparities in Health Insurance Coverage?
2017
-
Did the Dependent Coverage Expansion Increase Risky Substance Use Among Young Adults?
2017
-
Educational Outcomes Associated With School Behavioral Health Interventions: A Review of the Literature
2017
-
Impact of the Affordable Care Act's Dependent Coverage Expansion on the Health Care and Health Status of Young Adults: What Do We Know So Far
2017
-
Medicaid Waivers Targeting Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder Reduce the Need for Parents to Stop Working
2017
-
Mental Health Service Utilization Among Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Questioning or Queer College Students
2017
-
Prescribing Patterns of Buprenorphine Waivered Physicians
2017
-
Sex Differences in Recent First-Onset Depression in an Epidemiological Sample of Adolescents
2017
-
SOVA: Design of a Stakeholder Informed Social Media Website for Depressed Adolescents and Their Parents
2017
-
Student Access to Mental Health Information on California College Campuses
2017
-
Campus Climate Matters: Changing the Mental Health Climate on College Campuses Improves Student Outcomes and Benefits Society
2016
-
Evaluation of CalMHSA Student Mental Health Online Resources
2016
-
Factors Affecting Mental Health Service Utilization Among California Public College and University Students
2016
-
A Learning Behavioral Health Care System: Opportunities to Enhance Research
2016
-
Opioid Analgesic and Benzodiazepine Prescribing Among Medicaid-enrollees with Opioid Use Disorders: The Influence of Provider Communities
2016
-
Physician Capacity to Treat Opioid Use Disorder with Buprenorphine-Assisted Treatment
2016
-
A Preliminary Evaluation of Interactive Video Simulation Training for Campus Law Enforcement in California
2016
-
School Personnel Experiences in Notifying Parents About Their Child's Risk for Suicide: Lessons Learned
2016
-
Smartphone Applications for Mental Health
2016
-
Use of Pooled State Administrative Data for Mental Health Services Research
2016
-
California College and University Collaborations: Facilitators, Challenges, and Impact on Student Mental Health
2015
-
California K–12 School and Community Collaborations: Facilitators, Challenges, and Impact on Student Mental Health
2015
-
California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Initiatives Show Promising Early Results, But Sustained Investment Is Needed
2015
-
The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
2015
-
Early Marketplace Enrollees Were Older and Used More Medication Than Later Enrollees: Marketplaces Pooled Risk
2015
-
Evaluation of California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Programs: Summary of Key Year 2 Findings
2015
-
Growth in Buprenorphine Waivers for Physicians Increased Potential Access to Opioid Agonist Treatment, 2002-11
2015
-
Implementing a Web-Based Intervention to Train Community Clinicians in an Evidence-Based Psychotherapy: A Pilot Study
2015
-
Measuring Performance in Psychiatry: A Call to Action
2015
-
Medicaid 1915(c) Home- and Community-Based Services Waivers for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder
2015
-
Mental Health Trainings in California's Higher Education System Are Associated with Increased Confidence and Likelihood to Intervene with and Refer Students
2015
-
Mental Health Trainings in California's K-12 System Are Associated with Increased Confidence and Likelihood to Intervene with and Refer Students
2015
-
Parents' Role in Adolescent Depression Care: Primary Care Provider Perspectives
2015
-
Payoffs for California College Students and Taxpayers from Investing in Student Mental Health
2015
-
Policies Related to Opioid Agonist Therapy for Opioid Use Disorders: The Evolution of State Policies from 2004 to 2013
2015
-
Policies to Support a Better Treatment for Heroin and Prescription Opioid Abuse: Unlike Methadone, Buprenorphine Can Be Taken at Home, but Greater Access is Key
2015
-
Practice Guidance for Buprenorphine for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorders: Results of an Expert Panel Process
2015
-
Preventing Secondary Traumatic Stress in Educators
2015
-
Psychological Aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Systematic Review
2015
-
Psychosocial Treatment of Bipolar Disorder: Clinician Knowledge, Common Approaches, and Barriers to Effective Treatment
2015
-
Readiness to Implement an Evidence-Based Psychotherapy: Perspectives of Community Mental Health Clinicians and Administrators
2015
-
Student Mental Health in California's K–12 Schools: School Principal Reports of Common Problems and Activities to Address Them
2015
-
Supply of Buprenorphine Waivered Physicians: The Influence of State Policies
2015
-
Where Is Buprenorphine Dispensed to Treat Opioid Use Disorders? The Role of Private Offices, Opioid Treatment Programs, and Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities in Urban and Rural Counties
2015
-
California Colleges and Universities Collaborate to Support Student Mental Health
2014
-
California K–12 Schools and Communities Collaborate to Support Student Mental Health
2014
-
CalMHSA Student Mental Health Campus-Wide Survey: 2013 Summary Report
2014
-
Clinicians' Utilization of Child Mental Health Telephone Consultation in Primary Care: Findings from Massachusetts
2014
-
Determining Engagement in Services for High-Need Individuals with Serious Mental Illness
2014
-
Disparities in Quality of Care Among Publicly Insured Adults with Schizophrenia in Four Large U.S. States, 2002–2008
2014
-
Early Intervention for Abused Children in the School Setting
2014
-
Effects of Trauma on Students: Early Intervention Through the Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools
2014
-
Evaluating the California Mental Health Services Authority's Student Mental Health Initiative: Year 1 Findings
2014
-
Evaluation of an Implementation Initiative for Embedding Dialectical Behavior Therapy in Community Settings
2014
-
Geographic Variation in Receipt of Psychotherapy in Children Receiving Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Medications
2014
-
Primary Care Providers' Initial Treatment Decisions and Antidepressant Prescribing for Adolescent Depression
2014
-
Psychometric Investigation of a Brief Measure of Outcomes in Children's Mental Health
2014
-
Recommendations for Sustaining California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Programs
2014
-
Reengagement of High-Need Individuals with Serious Mental Illness After Discontinuation of Services
2014
-
School Intervention Related to School and Community Violence
2014
-
Using Claims Data to Generate Clinical Flags Predicting Short-Term Risk of Continued Psychiatric Hospitalizations
2014
-
A Web-Based Platform to Support an Evidence-Based Mental Health Intervention: Lessons from the CBITS Web Site
2014
-
What Has the Student Mental Health Initiative Done So Far? Year 1 Findings
2014
-
Facilitators and Barriers Associated with Implementation of Evidence-Based Psychotherapy in Community Settings
2013
-
Measuring Client Perceptions of Motivational Interviewing: Factor Analysis of the Client Evaluation of Motivational Interviewing Scale
2013
-
Predictors of Adequate Depression Treatment Among Medicaid-enrolled Youth
2013
-
Use of a Computerized Medication Shared Decision Making Tool in Community Mental Health Settings: Impact on Psychotropic Medication Adherence
2013
-
Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools
2012
-
Concurrent Mental Health Therapy Among Medicaid-enrolled Youth Starting Antipsychotic Medications
2012
-
Impact of a Private Health Insurance Mandate on Public Sector Autism Service Use in Pennsylvania
2012
-
The Impact of Buprenorphine on Treatment of Opioid Dependence in a Medicaid Population: Recent Service Utilization Trends in the Use of Buprenorphine and Methadone
2012
-
Interventions to Improve Student Mental Health: A Literature Review to Guide Evaluation of California's Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Initiative
2012
-
Medico-legal Risk Associated with Pediatric Mental Health Telephone Consultation Programs
2012
-
Mental Health Services for Children of Substance Abusing Parents: Voices from the Community
2012
-
Responding to Students with PTSD in Schools
2012
-
Treatment of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: Patterns of Evolving Care During the First Treatment Episode
2012
-
Youth Violence Across Multiple Dimensions: A Study of Violence, Absenteeism, and Suspensions Among Middle School Children
2012
-
Characterizing Patterns of Care Using Administrative Claims Data: ADHD Treatment in Children
2011
-
Effects on School Outcomes in Low-Income Minority Youth: Preliminary Findings from a Community-Partnered Study of a School-Based Trauma Intervention
2011
-
Going to Scale: Experiences Implementing a School-Based Trauma Intervention
2011
-
Helping Children Cope with Violence and Trauma: A School-Based Program That Works
2011
-
The Role of Teachers in School-Based Suicide Prevention: A Qualitative Study of School Staff Perspectives
2011
-
Adapting and Testing Telephone-Based Depression Care Management Intervention for Adolescent Mothers
2010
-
Evidence-based Mental Health Programs in Schools: Barriers and Facilitators of Successful Implementation
2010
-
Predictors of Adequate Depression Treatment Among Medicaid-enrolled Adults
2010
-
School Personnel Perspectives on Their School's Implementation of a School-Based Suicide Prevention Program
2010
-
The Teen Depression Awareness Project: Building an Evidence Base for Improving Teen Depression Care
2010
-
Use of Outcomes Information in Child Mental Health Treatment: Results from a Pilot Study
2010
-
Impact of Teen Depression on Academic, Social, and Physical Functioning
2009
-
Improving Disaster Mental Health Care in Schools: a Community-Partnered Approach
2009
-
Making It Easier for School Staff to Help Traumatized Students
2009
-
Perceived Barriers to Treatment for Adolescent Depression
2009
-
Substance Abuse Detoxification and Residential Treatment Among Medicaid-enrolled Adults: Rates and Duration of Subsequent Treatment
2009
-
Support for Students Exposed to Trauma: A Pilot Study
2009
-
Understanding Community Mental Health Administrators' Perspectives on Dialectical Behavior Therapy Implementation
2009
-
Views of Mental Health Care Consumers on Public Reporting of Information on Provider Performance
2009
-
Violence Exposure and PTSD: The Role of English Language Fluency in Latino Youth
2009
-
Out of the Ivory Tower, Into the Real World: Examples of Street-Smart Community Health Research
2008
-
Perinatal Disorders: Advancing Public Health Opportunities
2008
-
Providing Evidence-Based Practice to Ethnically Diverse Youths: Examples from the Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS) Program
2008
-
School-Based Disaster Mental Health Services: Clinical, Policy, and Community Challenges
2008
-
School-based Treatment for Children and Adolescents
2008
-
Active Parental Consent for a School-Based Community Violence Screening: Comparing Distribution Methods
2007
-
How Schools Responded to Student Mental Health Needs Following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita
2007
-
Outpatient Mental Health Utilization Among Commercially Insured Individuals: In- and Out-of-Network Care
2007
-
Predictors of Timely Follow-Up Care Among Medicaid-Enrolled Adults After Psychiatric Hospitalization
2007
-
Schools' Mental Health Responses After Hurricanes Katrina and Rita
2007
-
Who Gets Care? Mental Health Service Use Following a School-Based Suicide Prevention Program
2007
-
Building and Translating Evidence Into Smart Policy: Continuing Research Needs for Informing Post-War Mental Health Policy
2006
-
General Medical Costs of Recipients of Behavioral Health Care
2006
-
How Schools Can Help Children Recover from Traumatic Experiences
2006
-
How Schools Can Help Students Recover from Traumatic Experiences: A Tool Kit for Supporting Long-Term Recovery
2006
-
Understanding and Preparing for the Psychological Consequences of Terrorism
2006
-
In Their Own Words: Lessons Learned from Those Exposed to Anthrax
2005
-
Responding to the Needs of the Community: A Stepped-Care Approach to Implementing Trauma-Focused Interventions in Schools
2005
-
Terrorism's Psychologic Effects and Their Implications for Primary Care Policy, Research, and Education
2005
-
Acceptability of Asking Parents About Their Children's Traumatic Symptoms
2004
-
A Bitter Pill to Swallow: Nonadherence with Prophylactic Antibiotics During the Anthrax Attacks and the Role of Private Physicians
2004
-
Emotional and Behavioral Consequences of Bioterrorism: Planning a Public Health Response
2004
-
The Emotional and Behavioral Impact of Terrorism on Children: Results from a National Survey
2004
-
A National Longitudinal Study of the Psychological Consequences of the September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks: Reactions, Impairment, and Help-Seeking
2004
-
Role of Doctors Critical in Effective Public Health
2004
-
Will Public Health's Response to Terrorism Be Fair?
2004
-
Will Public Health's Response to Terrorism Be Fair? Racial/Ethnic Variations in Perceived Fairness During a Bioterrorist Event
2004
-
Drug and Alcohol Treatment Among Privately Insured Patients: Rate of Specialty Substance Abuse Treatment and Association with Cost-Sharing
2003
-
Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services Among Privately Insured Individuals in Managed Behavioral Health Care
2003
-
Growing Up: Emotional Reactions to Violence
2003
-
Impact of Injury on Posttraumatic Stress in Survivors Seeking Counseling After the 1995 Bombing in Oklahoma City
2003
-
The Mental Health for Immigrants Programs: Program Design and Participatory Research in the Real World
2003
-
A Mental Health Intervention for Schoolchildren Exposed to Violence: A Randomized Controlled Trial
2003
-
Prevalence of Child and Adolescent Exposure to Community Violence
2003
-
The Role of Schools in Meeting Community Needs During Bioterrorism
2003
-
A School-Based Mental Health Program for Traumatized Latino Immigrant Children
2003
-
Suicide Prevention in Schools: Are We Reaching Minority Youths?
2003
-
Understanding and Preparing for the Psychological Consequences of Bioterrorism: Executive Summary
2003
-
After 9-11: Stress and Coping Across America
2002
-
After 9/11: Stress and Coping Across America
2002
-
RAND Review: Vol. 26, No. 2, Summer 2002
2002
-
Reactions to the Events of September 11
2002
-
Theoretical Basis and Program Design of a School-Based Mental Health Intervention for Traumatized Immigrant Children: A Collaborate Research Partnership
2002
-
Violence Exposure, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, and Depressive Symptoms Among Recent Immigrant Schoolchildren
2002
-
ADHD Treatment in a Behavioral Health Care Carve-Out: Medications, Providers, and Service Utilization
2001
-
Alcoholism Treatment in Managed Private Sector Plans How Are Carve-Out Arrangements Affecting Costs and Utilization?
2001
-
Assessment of Child Crime Victims
2001
-
Mental Health Care for Youth: Who Gets It? How Much Does It Cost? Who Pays? Where Does the Money Go?
2001
-
A National Survey of Stress Reactions After the September 11, 2001, Terrorist Attacks
2001
-
Psychotropic Medication Costs Among Youth with Private Insurance in 1998
2001
-
Violence Exposure Among School-Age Children in Foster Care: Relationship to Distress Symptoms
2001
-
The Effect of Copayments on Drug and Alcohol Treatment Following Inpatient Detoxification Under Managed Care
2000
-
Tracking Changes in Behavioral Health Services: How Has Managed Care Changed Care?
2000
-
How Can We Prevent Emotional Disturbances in Youth Exposed to Violence in Schools?
1999
-
Prospective Study of Displaced Children's Symptoms in Wartime Bosnia
1999
-
Substance Abuse Service Utilization under Managed Care: HMOs versus Carve-Out Plans
1999