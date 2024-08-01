Stephen Watts
View Profile »
-
Rethinking Readiness: A Framework for a Strategic Readiness Assessment
2024
-
Assessing the Value of Overseas Military Campaigning in Strategic Competition
2023
-
Conflict Projections in U.S. Central Command: Incorporating Climate Change
2023
-
Planning for an Uncertain Future: What Climate-Related Conflict Could Mean for U.S. Central Command
2023
-
Proxy Warfare in Strategic Competition: Overarching Findings and Recommendations
2023
-
Proxy Warfare in Strategic Competition: State Motivations and Future Trends
2023
-
Proxy Warfare in Strategic Competition: Military Implications
2023
-
China's Global Basing Ambitions: Defense Implications for the United States
2022
-
Competition and Governance in African Security Sectors: Integrating U.S. Strategic Objectives
2022
-
Deterrence and Escalation in Competition with Russia: The Role of Ground Forces in Preventing Hostile Measures Below Armed Conflict in Europe
2022
-
Deterrence and Escalation in Competition with Russia: Executive Summary
2022
-
Forecasting Demand for U.S. Ground Forces: Assessing Future Trends in Armed Conflict and U.S. Military Interventions
2022
-
Implications of a Global People's Liberation Army: Historical Lessons for Responding to China's Long-Term Global Basing Ambitions
2022
-
The People's Liberation Army's Search for Overseas Basing and Access: A Framework to Assess Potential Host Nations
2022
-
Analysis of Russian Irregular Threats
2021
-
Countering Russia: The Role of Special Operations Forces in Strategic Competition
2021
-
Evaluating the Effectiveness of Public Communication Campaigns and Their Implications for Strategic Competition with Russia
2021
-
Securing Gains in Fragile States: Using U.S. Leverage in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Beyond
2021
-
Using U.S. Leverage to Limit Instability in Fragile States: Executive Summary
2021
-
Alternative Worldviews: Understanding Potential Trajectories of Great-Power Ideological Competition
2020
-
Seizing the Golden Hour: Tasks, Organization, and Capabilities Required for the Earliest Phase of Stability Operations
2020
-
Understanding the Deterrent Impact of U.S. Overseas Forces
2020
-
Building Security in Africa: An Evaluation of U.S. Security Sector Assistance in Africa from the Cold War to the Present
2018
-
A Developmental Approach to Building Sustainable Security-Sector Capacity in Africa
2018
-
Pacific Engagement: Forging Tighter Connections Between Tactical Security Cooperation Activities and U.S. Strategic Goals in the Asia-Pacific Region
2018
-
Reforming Security Sector Assistance for Africa
2018
-
U.S. Presence and the Incidence of Conflict
2018
-
Assessing Russian Reactions to U.S. and NATO Posture Enhancements
2017
-
Conflict Trends and Conflict Drivers: An Empirical Assessment of Historical Conflict Patterns and Future Conflict Projections
2017
-
Limited Intervention: Evaluating the Effectiveness of Limited Stabilization, Limited Strike, and Containment Operations
2017
-
A More Peaceful World? Regional Conflict Trends and U.S. Defense Planning
2017
-
The Past, Present, and Future of U.S. Ground Interventions: Identifying Trends, Characteristics, and Signposts
2017
-
Understanding Conflict Trends: A Review of the Social Science Literature on the Causes of Conflict
2017
-
U.S. Strategic Interests in the Middle East and Implications for the Army
2017
-
What Are the Trends in Armed Conflicts, and What Do They Mean for U.S. Defense Policy?
2017
-
Determining U.S. Commitments in Afghanistan
2015
-
Identifying and Mitigating Risks in Security Sector Assistance for Africa's Fragile States
2015
-
Rapid Regeneration of Irregular Warfare Capacity
2015
-
Assessing the Army's Active-Reserve Component Force Mix
2014
-
Countering Others' Insurgencies: Understanding U.S. Small-Footprint Interventions in Local Context
2014
-
Partner Capacity in Counterinsurgency Campaigns
2014
-
RAND Review: Vol. 37, No. 1, Summer 2013
2013
-
The Uses and Limits of Small-Scale Military Interventions
2012
-
The Value and Limitations of Minimalist Stabilization Efforts
2012
-
Dilemmas of Intervention: Social Science for Stabilization and Reconstruction
2011