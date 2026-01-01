Dulani Woods — Publications
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Disparities in the Prevalence and Reporting of Civilian Justifiable Firearm Homicide
2026
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AI-Enabled Policy Project (AIPP) Convening: Bringing Together Technology and Policy Experts on Using AI to Improve Policymaking
2025
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Central Bank Digital Currency Design Choices and Effect on Law Enforcement
2025
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Central Bank Digital Currency Design Choices and Effect on Law Enforcement: Key Insights
2025
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Defining Hazardous Capabilities of Biological AI Models: Expert Convening to Inform Future Risk Assessment
2025
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Incorporating Readiness Considerations into Mishap Classification and Analysis
2025
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Preparing the U.S. Coast Guard for Future Gray-Zone Competition: Project Evergreen Analysis
2025
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State Firearm Law Navigator
2025
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Assessing Public Reach of the 2023 National Test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) System: Results of a National Survey
2024
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Better Measures of Justice: Identifying High-Priority Needs to Improve Data and Metrics in Policing
2024
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Central Bank Digital Currencies and U.S. Strategic Competition with China
2024
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Community-Based Alternatives to Youth Incarceration
2024
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Countering the Emerging Drone Threat to Correctional Security
2024
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Identifying High-Priority Needs to Improve the Measurement and Application of Human Trafficking Prevalence Estimates
2024
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Improving the Identification of and Responses to Victims of Elder Mistreatment
2024
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Incorporating Those with Lived Experience to Improve Community Supervision Outcomes
2024
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Law Enforcement Response to Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: Identifying High-Priority Needs to Improve Law Enforcement Strategies
2024
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Promotions in Law Enforcement: High-Priority Needs for Improving the Process to Identify and Select the Next Generation of Police Leaders
2024
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Using Data Governance and Data Management in Law Enforcement: Building a Research Agenda That Includes Strategy, Implementation, and Needs for Innovation
2024
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Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Needs for Law Enforcement
2023
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Finding a Broadly Practical Approach for Regulating the Use of Facial Recognition by Law Enforcement
2023
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Improving Employment Outcomes for the Federal Bureau of Prisons' Returning Citizens
2023
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Indigent Defense Environmental Scan: Identifying Research Needs to Support Fair and Equitable Indigent Defense in the United States
2023
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Optimizing Portfolio-Level Modernization Investment: An Overview of the Aim Point Investment Model (APIM)
2023
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Reducing Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Technical Violations of Probation or Parole Supervision
2023
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Amplifying the Speakers: Identifying High-Priority Needs for Law Enforcement Public Information Officers
2022
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Intimate Partner Abuse Solution Programs: Identifying High-Priority Needs Within the Criminal Justice System for Programs Focused on Intimate Partner Violence Prevention
2022
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Leveraging Technology to Support Prisoner Reentry
2022
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Mass Attacks Defense Toolkit
2022
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Reducing Deaths in Law Enforcement Custody: Identifying High-Priority Needs for the Criminal Justice System
2022
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Sex Trafficking and Substance Use: Identifying High-Priority Needs Within the Criminal Justice System
2022
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Community Supervision in a Digital World: Challenges and Opportunities
2021
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Developing the Great Lakes National Center of Expertise for Oil Spill Preparedness and Response: An Opportunity to Reduce Risk and Impacts of Future Spills in Freshwater
2021
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How the Criminal Justice System's COVID-19 Response Has Provided Valuable Lessons for Broader Reform: Looking to the Future
2021
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Online Dispute Resolution: Perspectives to Support Successful Implementation and Outcomes in Court Proceedings
2021
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The Prevalence of Criminal Records Among Small Business Owners
2021
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Promising Practices from Community Corrections Organizations' COVID-19 Response: Ensuring Safety in the Community
2021
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Promising Practices from Law Enforcement's COVID-19 Response: Protecting the Public
2021
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Promising Practices from the Court System's COVID-19 Response: Ensuring Access to Justice While Protecting Public Health
2021
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Promising Practices from the Institutional Corrections System's COVID-19 Response: Managing Safety and Security on the Inside
2021
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Promising Practices from Victim Services Providers' COVID-19 Response: Protecting Victims and Those Who Serve Them
2021
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Provisional Caseload Standards for the Indigent Defense of Adult Criminal and Juvenile Delinquency Cases in Utah: Report for the Utah Indigent Defense Commission
2021
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Small Businesses, Criminal Histories, and the Paycheck Protection Program
2021
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The U.S. Criminal Justice System in the Pandemic Era and Beyond: Taking Stock of Efforts to Maintain Safety and Justice Through the COVID-19 Pandemic and Prepare for Future Challenges
2021
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Autonomous Road Vehicles and Law Enforcement: Identifying High-Priority Needs for Law Enforcement Interactions With Autonomous Vehicles Within the Next Five Years
2020
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Countering Drug-Impaired Driving: Addressing the Complexities of Gathering and Presenting Evidence in Drug-Impaired Driving Cases
2020
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Countering Technology-Facilitated Abuse: Criminal Justice Strategies for Combating Nonconsensual Pornography, Sextortion, Doxing, and Swatting
2020
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Court Appearances in Criminal Proceedings Through Telepresence: Identifying Research and Practice Needs to Preserve Fairness While Leveraging New Technology
2020
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A Database of Criminal Justice Needs for Innovation: Requirements for Developers and Funders: User Guide
2020
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Data-Informed Jails: Challenges and Opportunities
2020
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Fostering Innovation Across the U.S. Criminal Justice System: Identifying Opportunities to Improve Effectiveness, Efficiency, and Fairness
2020
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The Law Enforcement Response to Homelessness: Identifying High-Priority Needs to Improve Law Enforcement Strategies for Addressing Homelessness
2020
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Meeting U.S. Coast Guard Airpower Needs: Assessing the Options
2020
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Risk and Needs Assessments in Prisons: Identifying High-Priority Needs for Using Evidence-Based Practices
2020
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The U.S. Coast Guard Is Building an Icebreaker Fleet: What Comes Next? Issues and Challenges
2020
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Wearable Sensor Technology and Potential Uses Within Law Enforcement: Identifying High-Priority Needs to Improve Officer Safety, Health, and Wellness Using Wearable Sensor Technology
2020
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Would Law Enforcement Leaders Support Defunding the Police? Probably — If Communities Ask Police to Solve Fewer Problems
2020
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2017 U.S. Air Force Community Feedback Tool: Key Results Report for Air Force Headquarters
2019
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Caseload Standards for Indigent Defenders in Michigan: Final Project Report for the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission
2019
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Countering Threats to Correctional Institution Security: Identifying Innovation Needs to Address Current and Emerging Concerns
2019
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Fostering Innovation to Respond to Top Challenges in Law Enforcement: Proceedings of the National Institute of Justice's 2018 Chiefs' Panel on Priority Law Enforcement Issues and Needs
2019
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Identifying Law Enforcement Needs for Conducting Criminal Investigations Involving Evidence on the Dark Web
2019
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Law Enforcement Efforts to Fight the Opioid Crisis: Convening Police Leaders, Multidisciplinary Partners, and Researchers to Identify Promising Practices and to Inform a Research Agenda
2019
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Leveraging Technology to Enhance Community Supervision: Identifying Needs to Address Current and Emerging Concerns
2019
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Managing the Seriously Mentally Ill in Corrections
2019
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Prosecutor Priorities, Challenges, and Solutions
2019
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Real-Time Crime Centers in Chicago: Evaluation of the Chicago Police Department's Strategic Decision Support Centers
2019
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Addressing Emerging Trends to Support the Future of Criminal Justice: Findings of the Criminal Justice Technology Forecasting Group
2018
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Better Policing Toolkit
2018
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Building a High-Quality Correctional Workforce: Identifying Challenges and Needs
2018
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Emerging Technology Trends and Their Impact on Criminal Justice
2018
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Identifying Law Enforcement Needs for Access to Digital Evidence in Remote Data Centers
2018
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Identifying Potential Gaps in U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Capabilities
2018
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Looking to the Future of the Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP): Assessment of the Consolidation of the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service (ACBPS) and the DIBP (2016–2017)
2018
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Using Social Media and Social Network Analysis in Law Enforcement: Creating a Research Agenda, Including Business Cases, Protections, and Technology Needs
2018
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Using Video Analytics and Sensor Fusion in Law Enforcement: Building a Research Agenda That Includes Business Cases, Privacy and Civil Rights Protections, and Needs for Innovation
2018
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Caring for Those in Custody: Identifying High-Priority Needs to Reduce Mortality in Correctional Facilities
2017
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Fostering Innovation in U.S. Law Enforcement: Identifying High-Priority Technology and Other Needs for Improving Law Enforcement Operations and Outcomes
2017
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Future-Proofing Justice: Building a Research Agenda to Address the Effects of Technological Change on the Protection of Constitutional Rights
2017
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Modeling Dr. Dynasaur 2.0 Coverage and Finance Proposals: Effects of the Expansion of Vermont's Dr. Dynasaur Program to All Individuals Through Age 25
2017
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Assessment of the Consolidation of the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service (ACBPS) with the Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP)
2016
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Courts Innovation Needs Tool
2016
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Fostering Innovation in the U.S. Court System: Identifying High-Priority Technology and Other Needs for Improving Court Operations and Outcomes
2016
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Geo-targeting Performance of Wireless Emergency Alerts in Imminent Threat Scenarios: Volume 1: Tornado Warnings
2016
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Geo-targeting Performance of Wireless Emergency Alerts in Imminent Threat Scenarios: Volume 2: Earthquake, Tsunami and Radiation Warnings
2016
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Using Future Broadband Communications Technologies to Strengthen Law Enforcement
2016
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Cloud-Trust—a Security Assessment Model for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Clouds
2015
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Criminal Justice Technology Taxonomy Web Tool
2015
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Current and Projected Characteristics and Unique Health Care Needs of the Patient Population Served by the Department of Veterans Affairs
2015
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Enhancing U.S. Coast Guard Metrics
2015
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Fostering Innovation in Community and Institutional Corrections: Identifying High-Priority Technology and Other Needs for the U.S. Corrections Sector
2015
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Interactive Tool for Ranking Corrections Innovation Needs
2015
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Interactive Tool for Ranking Digital Evidence Needs
2015
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Using Future Internet Technologies to Strengthen Criminal Justice
2015
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Visions of Law Enforcement Technology in the Period 2024-2034: Report of the Law Enforcement Futuring Workshop
2015
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Wireless Emergency Alerts: Mobile Penetration Strategy
2014
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The Affordable Care Act and Health Insurance Markets: Simulating the Effects of Regulation
2013
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The Economic Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Pennsylvania
2013
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How the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania May Fare Under the Affordable Care Act
2013
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Wireless Emergency Alerts: Mobile Penetration Strategy
2013
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Air Attack Against Wildfires: Understanding U.S. Forest Service Requirements for Large Aircraft
2012
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General Military Training: Standardization and Reduction Options
2012
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Identifying a Cost-Effective Aviation Fleet for the U.S. Forest Service
2012