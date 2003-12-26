Exposing the Myths
An international obsession with the Chinese currency appears to be deflating. This passion began with Japanese accusations that China's undervalued currency was causing its deflation, continued with Europeans blaming it for slow European Union growth, hit full power with a vast US National Association of Manufacturers' campaign blaming it for job losses, and reached its pinnacle when Michigan's governor, Jennifer Granholm, declared she would back a presidential candidate based solely on the issue.
Nov 17, 2003