An Enduring Partnership to Address the Department of the Air Force's Greatest Challenges

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) confronts challenges on multiple fronts. RAND Project AIR FORCE's (PAF's) mission is to help DAF leaders make informed, research-based decisions to meet those challenges. We provide objective analyses of complex problems and effective solutions for confronting those problems. We clarify issues that are often clouded by uncertainty or disagreement and develop solid courses of action for the U.S. Air Force (USAF), the U.S. Space Force (USSF), and the DAF as a whole. Our standard of success is very high: we must earn DAF leaders' trust in the quality and objectivity of our research; identify opportunities for positive action; and, ultimately, inform outcomes that benefit the DAF and the nation. This brochure describes PAF's institutional values, research areas, expertise, and recent successes as well as how to access previous research, commission a PAF project, and engage with PAF leadership.

