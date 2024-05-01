Making programmatic decisions during a time of fiscal retrenchment

This Note describes what is happening to state related services programs for handicapped youth, and is intended to provide information with which to help evaluate Public Law 94-142 regulations. Related services are developmental, corrective, or supportive services that may be required to assist handicapped youth to benefit from special education. They include such services as physical therapy, speech therapy, counseling, and transportation.

This report is part of the RAND note series. The note was a product of RAND from 1979 to 1993 that reported other outputs of sponsored research for general distribution.

