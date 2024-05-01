Publishing Overview

Publication and dissemination of RAND research products are integral parts of our mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. Contribution to a public debate is often the best way to accomplish this mission, and publications plus broad dissemination is the most effective way of reaching the public. Publications also help ensure the quality of RAND's products by subjecting them to public and expert scrutiny. Finally, as a nonprofit institution, RAND makes a contribution to its public stakeholders by making RAND's work available to them.

The majority of publicly available research documents published since 1998 are available for purchase through our website along with a free download option. You can also search over 20,000 RAND reports published since 1946.

Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of our research reports.

RAND is a member of the Association of American University Presses (AAUP), the largest organization of nonprofit scholarly presses in the world.