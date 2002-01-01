Depleted Uranium
A Case Study of Good and Evil
Expert InsightsPublished 2002
A Case Study of Good and Evil
Expert InsightsPublished 2002
In this paper, written for a conference on “Unacceptable Weapons” at MIT, the author gives an in-depth history of the concern over depleted uranium (DU) weapon fragments as a cause of illness in injured Gulf War veterans and in those exposed to depleted uranium projectiles during the wars in the Balkans. There has been extensive distortion in the media and on the Internet concerning the effects of DU, but the facts do not warrant such scare tactics. Sound, objective research by RAND, the World Health Organization, the Institute of Medicine, and the National Academy of Sciences has shown that exposure to DU does not produce any medically detectable effects. The author concludes that the full and unbiased presentation of the facts to governments around the world has resulted in the continued use of DU — even in the face of concerted actions by some to distort the facts and media often more interested in shock value than in presenting the truth.
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