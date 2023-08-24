Letter from the Editor, 2023, Vol. 10, No. 4
RAND Health Quarterly is an online journal that showcases the breadth and depth of RAND's health-related research. Our work spans a wide range of topics each year, including health policy and health economics; health care delivery, quality, and patient safety; clinical care; global health; mental health; health promotion and disease prevention; public health and emergency preparedness; military health; research methods; and science policy.
RAND Health Quarterly also facilitates access to our work for scholars using PubMed to identify top-quality research relevant to their question or interest.
Letter from the editor for the fourth issue of Volume 10, 2023.
Patterns and consequences of opioid use are changing dramatically. Unfortunately, efforts to address problems related to opioids are insufficient and sometimes contradictory. Researchers provide a nuanced assessment of America's opioid ecosystem, highlighting how leveraging system interactions can reduce addiction, overdose, suffering, and other harms. Findings will be of special interest to policymakers, researchers, and media outlets.
Socioeconomic impact and societal burden of seasonal influenza, its impact on workforce productivity and provision of UK NHS services, and indirect economic costs (non-medical) due to labour-productivity losses. We undertook a literature review, a secondary database analysis, a public survey, NHS stakeholder interviews, and epidemiologic-economic modelling.
More than 155,000 New Yorkers were trained in Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) between 2016 and 2020. The authors conducted a mixed-methods study that included a web-based survey of past trainees and a series of focus groups to assess the impact of the MHFA trainings and needs for continued training in the future.
The Los Angeles Diversion, Outreach, and Opportunities for Recovery (LA DOOR) program is designed by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office (LACA) to provide a comprehensive, health-focused, preventative approach that proactively engages individuals at elevated risk of returning to LACA on a new misdemeanor offense. In this study, the authors document the findings of a process and outcome evaluation of Cohort 2 of the LA DOOR program.
A history of having attempted suicide is an important risk factor for suicide. In this study, the authors review the uptake, retention, and effectiveness of suicide aftercare interventions after an attempt.
The United States faces an unprecedented mental health crisis among youth and young adults. Even before the COVID-2019 pandemic, nearly 50 percent of college students reported at least one mental health concern. This is a descriptive study of eight community colleges at the forefront of implementing multilevel approaches to support student mental health, as well as key facilitators for and barriers to their success.
To identify opportunities to expand and enhance Adagio Health's efforts to support women veterans' health and wellness, the authors quantitatively and qualitatively assessed the needs of women veterans in the Adagio Health service area. The assessment provides a clearer picture of this often-underserved population, available services and resources, gaps in support, barriers to access, and areas to prioritize to provide the best support possible.
The Psychological Health Center of Excellence commissioned RAND researchers to conduct supplemental analysis to support its response to Congress of the use of intensive outpatient programs to treat active-duty service members affected by the mental health consequences of sexual harassment and sexual assault while in the military. The goal was to better understand different program components available to these affected service members.
This study provides analysis about neurodivergence and neurodiversity for the national security community and steps to achieve neurodiverse inclusivity. The authors describe the benefits that people with neurodivergence bring to national security; challenges in recruiting, working with, and managing a neurodiverse workforce; and barriers in national security workplaces that prevent agencies from realizing the full benefits of neurodiversity.
RAND researchers conducted three evidence reviews focused on sexual assault and sexual harassment in adults. The first review focuses on psychotherapy interventions for victims in military settings, the second focuses on barriers and facilitators to accessing care, and the third focuses on associations between victims and three mental health conditions: posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, and substance use disorders.
These conference proceedings summarize the tenth U.S. Department of Defense International State-of-the-Science Meeting on Blast Injury Research, held at the RAND Corporation in 2022. More than 60 scientists, clinicians, and military leaders provided scientific overviews, presentations, and posters describing new and emerging science in the field of multiscale computational modeling of the human body's response to blast-related trauma.
RAND Health Quarterly is produced by the RAND Corporation. ISSN 2162-8254.