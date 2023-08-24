RAND Health Quarterly

RAND Health Quarterly is an online journal that showcases the breadth and depth of RAND's health-related research. Our work spans a wide range of topics each year, including health policy and health economics; health care delivery, quality, and patient safety; clinical care; global health; mental health; health promotion and disease prevention; public health and emergency preparedness; military health; research methods; and science policy.

RAND Health Quarterly also facilitates access to our work for scholars using PubMed to identify top-quality research relevant to their question or interest.

In This Issue: 2023, Vol. 10, No. 4