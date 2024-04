Contact RAND Review

If you have questions or comments about RAND Review, email letters@rand.org.

Or write us at:

Editor, RAND Review

1776 Main Street

P.O. Box 2138

Santa Monica, CA 90407-2138

To use material published in RAND Review, please see RAND's permissions page.

Digital Subscription

Digital subscribers receive emails with links to online articles six times a year.

RAND Review

Print Subscription

Subscribers to our print magazine receive six issues per year.

Your web browser has JavaScript disabled. The web form on this page requires JavaScript to be enabled for the submission of the form. Please enable JavaScript and refresh this page to allow access to the form.