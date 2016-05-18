What Role Does the Private Sector Have in Supporting Disaster Recovery, and What Challenges Does It Face in Doing So?
Expert InsightsPublished May 18, 2016
This perspective examines key issues confronting the private sector in disaster recovery financing, the roles that private-sector entities have played, and where there has been successful integration or leadership of these organizations. It briefly explores challenges that the private sector faces. Given continued data gaps in this field, the authors offer opportunities for research and policy analysis.
The changing scope and scale of disasters, both natural and technological, have altered the ways in which disaster management and financing are addressed and the roles of private-sector organizations specifically. Businesses and nonprofit organizations are increasingly central to the process, offering critical support in immediate disaster response but also contributing necessary redevelopment funding that supports community recovery. Although these new expectations position the private sector as a key leader in community resilience, these responsibilities have not been fully met with established guidance or clear metrics for how and when these organizations should participate in disaster recovery and financing.
This perspective examines key issues confronting the private sector in disaster recovery financing, what roles private-sector entities have played, and where there has been successful integration or leadership of these organizations. The perspective also briefly explores challenges that the private sector faces, with particular attention to issues of information use and application, coordination in response and recovery, and timing of funding. Given continued data gaps in this field, the authors offer opportunities for research and policy analysis.
This research was conducted by the Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation within RAND Justice, Infrastructure, and Environment.
