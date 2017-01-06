2016 RAND Summer Institute
ResearchPublished Jan 6, 2017
The RAND Summer Institute (RSI) is comprised of conferences addressing critical issues facing our aging population. The primary aim of the RSI is to expose scholars interested in the study of aging to a wide range of research being conducted in fields beyond their own specialties. This video session is from the 23rd Annual RAND Summer Institute, held July 11–14, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
Content
-
2nd Annual Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture
Jul 12, 2016
-
Autophagy: Trash Recycling for a Long and Healthy Life
Jul 12, 2016
- Year: 2017
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/PT158
- Document Number: PT-158
This publication is part of the RAND presentation series. RAND presentations may include recorded briefings related to a body of RAND research, videos of congressional testimonies, and multimedia presentations on topics or RAND capabilities.
