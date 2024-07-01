Security controls for computer systems

Report of Defense Science Board Task Force on computer security

Published 1970

This document has been superseded.

Go to superseding document

This report is part of the RAND report series. The report was a product of RAND from 1948 to 1993 that represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.