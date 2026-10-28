Evaluation of Texas’s Student Success Acceleration Program 2.0
Implementation, Early Outcomes, and Lessons for Continuous Improvement
ResearchPublished Oct 28, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Colleges and universities across the United States are working to help more students persist and earn credentials. RAND researchers evaluated 33 Texas student success programs, examining implementation, student experiences, and early outcomes. The findings offer lessons for strengthening outreach, continuous improvement, and sustainability.
Implementation, Early Outcomes, and Lessons for Continuous Improvement
ResearchPublished Oct 28, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
RAND researchers evaluated Texas’s student success programs and identified lessons for strengthening student outreach, program implementation, continuous improvement, and sustainability.
Colleges and universities across the United States are working to help more students persist and earn credentials. In 2024, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) awarded approximately $7.5 million to 32 public two- and four-year institutions through the Student Success Acceleration Program 2.0. The funded projects covered academic support, advising, basic needs assistance, financial aid, mental health services, and student reengagement. RAND researchers evaluated how institutions implemented their programs, how students experienced them, and how participation related to early academic outcomes. The evaluation drew on surveys, case studies, interviews, and analyses of student administrative records from four institutions.
Among survey respondents who participated, 90 percent described their institutions’ programs as helpful, and 68 percent reported improved academic performance.
Among students who knew about their programs but didn’t participate, common barriers were time constraints, lack of information, and eligibility concerns.
Positive associations with credits earned and grade point average (GPA) were also found at three of four institutions whose data were examined.
Only one-third of responding program leaders were highly confident that their programs would continue after the grant ended, and half had not identified future funding sources.
Participants appreciated the structured improvement tools, coaching, and peer exchange, but many said that the support began too late in the grant period.
The researchers drew on five evidence sources. Two implementation surveys captured conditions across more than 90 percent of the 33 funded projects. Case studies at five institutions included staff and leader interviews and student focus groups with 47 participants. A student survey gathered responses from 1,234 students at 25 institutions on program awareness, participation, and campus experiences. Administrative records from four institutions supported site-specific analyses using inverse probability weighting with regression adjustment to estimate associations between participation and persistence, credits earned, and GPA. Interviews with 12 program leaders examined their experiences with continuous improvement methods and coaching.
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