Evaluation of Texas’s Student Success Acceleration Program 2.0

RAND researchers evaluated Texas’s student success programs and identified lessons for strengthening student outreach, program implementation, continuous improvement, and sustainability.

Colleges and universities across the United States are working to help more students persist and earn credentials. In 2024, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) awarded approximately $7.5 million to 32 public two- and four-year institutions through the Student Success Acceleration Program 2.0. The funded projects covered academic support, advising, basic needs assistance, financial aid, mental health services, and student reengagement. RAND researchers evaluated how institutions implemented their programs, how students experienced them, and how participation related to early academic outcomes. The evaluation drew on surveys, case studies, interviews, and analyses of student administrative records from four institutions.

Participating students generally found their programs helpful.

Among survey respondents who participated, 90 percent described their institutions’ programs as helpful, and 68 percent reported improved academic performance.

Awareness alone didn’t ensure participation.

Among students who knew about their programs but didn’t participate, common barriers were time constraints, lack of information, and eligibility concerns.

Program participation was positively associated with persistence at three institutions.

Positive associations with credits earned and grade point average (GPA) were also found at three of four institutions whose data were examined.

Sustainability remained uncertain for most programs.

Only one-third of responding program leaders were highly confident that their programs would continue after the grant ended, and half had not identified future funding sources.

Support for program implementation was valued but started too late.

Participants appreciated the structured improvement tools, coaching, and peer exchange, but many said that the support began too late in the grant period.