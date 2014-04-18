Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups
A Tutorial for the TWANG SAS Macros
ToolPublished Apr 18, 2014
A Tutorial for the TWANG SAS Macros
ToolPublished Apr 18, 2014
The Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups, or TWANG, contains a set of functions to support causal modeling of observational data through the estimation and evaluation of propensity score weights. The TWANG package was first developed in 2004 by RAND researchers for the R statistical computing language and environment. The R version of the package contains functions for creating high-quality propensity score weights which can be used to estimate treatment effects with two or more treatment groups.
In 2014, TWANG macros were developed for SAS to support the use of these tools without requiring researchers and analysts to learn R. At this time, the SAS TWANG macros can support estimation of propensity scores and their associated weights for comparisons involving two treatment groups. SAS macros will be made available shortly for handling the case of three or more treatment groups.
This tool includes the TWANG macros for SAS, a tutorial on their use, and the sample code and datasets used in the tutorial.
This publication is part of the RAND tool series. RAND tools include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various other toolkits and applied research products. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.