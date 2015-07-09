Mapping Pathways Toolkit

Launched in 2011, Mapping Pathways continues to provide and refine a multi-layered synthesis of the evidence base for antiretroviral (ARV)-based prevention strategies to tackle the HIV epidemic. Through community-based research conducted in the United States, India, and South Africa, Mapping Pathways provided a synthesized, research-driven, community-led, and collaborative understanding of the emerging evidence base for the possible adoption of ARV-based prevention strategies. The findings of our first report "Developing evidence-based, people-centered strategies for the use of antiretrovirals as prevention" underline the broad, often divergent nature of evidence and views related to the viability of ARV-based prevention strategies, varying within and across the three countries. This toolkit was designed for HIV community planners in the United States. The first draft of the toolkit was utilized with participants of the Mapping Pathways Train-the-Trainer Workshop held in Chicago, 11th-12th November 2014. Feedback from the 26 workshop participants, who represented the 13 cities hardest hit by the HIV epidemic in the United States, is incorporated into the current version of this document. The toolkit provides a set of scenario planning exercises to help community stakeholders carefully consider the implementation ARV-based prevention strategies in their local contexts.

The research described in this report was conducted by RAND Europe.

This report is part of the RAND tool series. RAND tools may include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various toolkits. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.