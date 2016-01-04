Interactive Database of the Army's Local Economic Effects
ToolPublished Jan 4, 2016
To help inform decisionmaking in the event that the Army experiences significant changes to its budget, the U.S. Army Quadrennial Defense Review Office asked the RAND Arroyo Center to provide an empirical understanding of how Army spending affects communities and states. The main report, The Army's Local Economic Effects, presents findings on the economic activity supported by all Army spending at the local level. This interactive, web-based tool provides detailed results of the analysis, mapped by state and congressional district. It includes estimates of the overall economic effects of national-level Army spending for each state and congressional district for fiscal years 2012–2014.
This research was sponsored by the U.S. Army, G-8, and conducted within the Strategy and Resources Program, a part of the RAND Arroyo Center.
