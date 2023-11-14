The Future of Alzheimer's Care in America

How Patient Demand and Health Care System Capacity Could Affect the Delivery of Alzheimer's Disease–Modifying Treatments

The widespread availability of effective disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) would be a breakthrough in slowing the progression of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease to later stages of dementia.

However, even as DMTs become more widely available throughout the United States, the delivery of these therapies will depend on patient demand and provider supply—both of which are influenced by such factors as cost and reimbursement, stigma, trust in providers, access to care, provider training, and health care system infrastructure.

To assess how these factors could affect wait times and the number of patients treated with Alzheimer’s disease DMTs if such therapies become widely available, RAND researchers have simulated a selected set of possible scenarios under specific—and uncertain—conditions in the United States.