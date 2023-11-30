Evaluating the Demographic and Geographic Characteristics of Green Stormwater Infrastructure

Over the past few decades, stormwater managers across the United States have increasingly turned to green stormwater infrastructure to mitigate flooding and improve the quality of stormwater runoff. Green infrastructure also offers a variety of co-benefits to the surrounding community compared with traditional gray infrastructure, including reduced urban heat island, improved water quality, and enhanced aesthetics.

Many cities have invested in green stormwater infrastructure directly or established incentive programs for property owners and developers to reduce stormwater runoff while providing these co-benefits to their communities. However, after several decades of green infrastructure investment and incentives, the question remains: Has green infrastructure been placed in areas where its residents stand to benefit the most?

This study used an exploratory machine learning–based approach to evaluate green stormwater infrastructure investment across five cities in the United States—Boston, Detroit, New York City, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. We compared the location of installed green stormwater infrastructure with demographic and land use characteristics of the surrounding area to understand whether green stormwater infrastructure is located in areas that, in addition to stormwater reduction, stand to gain from the co-benefits these investments provide.

A summary of the local characteristics that were frequently found in places with more green stormwater infrastructure assets (by number) for each city is shown in the graphic below.

Select a city: Boston Detroit New York Pittsburgh Washington, D.C. Characteristics associated with green stormwater infrastructure The following tables include a subset of characteristics that had a meaningful association with green stormwater infrastructure according to our model. Association strength is a normalized measure relative to the strongest obvserved association between any of the characteristics and the amount of green stormwater infrastructure for that city. A value of zero represents no low association, and a value of one represents the strongest association. Boston Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Poorer air quality 1.000 More residents with coronary health challenges 0.699 Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.457 Less tree canopy 0.349 Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.345 Owners that moved in more recently 0.251 Higher redlining score 0.162 Higher median household income 0.154 Older average age of residents 0.147 More residents in poverty 0.097 Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.088 Higher percentage of White residents 0.068 Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.068 More residents with mental health challenges 0.066 Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.027 Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.027 Newer residences 0.018 Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.010 Greater economic inequality 0.003 Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Higher average housing costs 0.602 Greater population density 0.180 Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.126 Renters that moved in more recently 0.075 Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.072 Larger number of housing units per building 0.063 Warmer summer mean temperature 0.051 Higher percentage impervious land 0.017 Detroit Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Larger number of housing units per building 1.000 Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.451 Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.306 Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.288 More residents with coronary health challenges 0.107 Higher median household income 0.097 Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.087 Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.087 Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.057 Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.049 Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.032 Poorer air quality 0.009 Higher redlining score 0.006 Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Higher percentage impervious land 0.514 Greater population density 0.501 Greater economic inequality 0.240 Owners that moved in more recently 0.223 Newer residences 0.204 Renters that moved in more recently 0.193 Warmer summer mean temperature 0.188 Higher average housing costs 0.187 More residents with mental health challenges 0.164 Less tree canopy 0.112 Higher percentage of White residents 0.034 More residents in poverty 0.013 Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.008 Older average age of residents 0.005 New York Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Warmer summer mean temperature 1.000 Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.384 Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.195 Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.153 Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.081 Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.064 Higher median household income 0.057 Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.047 More residents with mental health challenges 0.041 Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.036 Higher percentage impervious land 0.035 Older average age of residents 0.029 Greater economic inequality 0.028 Renters that moved in more recently 0.020 Higher redlining score 0.018 Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.014 Higher average housing costs 0.010 Less tree canopy 0.001 Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Poorer air quality 0.438 More residents with coronary health challenges 0.362 Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.284 Larger number of housing units per building 0.277 Greater population density 0.086 More residents in poverty 0.056 Owners that moved in more recently 0.053 Higher percentage of White residents 0.046 Newer residences 0.006 Pittsburgh Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Newer residences 1.000 Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.425 Larger number of housing units per building 0.321 Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.172 Less tree canopy 0.156 Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.151 Owners that moved in more recently 0.148 Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.109 Higher redlining score 0.073 Older average age of residents 0.035 Higher average housing costs 0.021 Greater population density 0.016 Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.012 Higher percentage impervious land 0.011 More residents with mental health challenges 0.009 Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.008 Higher percentage of White residents 0.003 Greater economic inequality 0.003 Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.003 Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.002 Poorer air quality 0.001 Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Renters that moved in more recently 0.063 More residents with coronary health challenges 0.051 Warmer summer mean temperature 0.038 Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.033 More residents in poverty 0.004 Higher median household income 0.001 Washington, D.C. Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Newer residences 1.000 Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.091 Warmer summer mean temperature 0.068 Higher median household income 0.064 Owners that moved in more recently 0.054 Older average age of residents 0.052 Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.050 Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.043 Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.022 Poorer air quality 0.019 Higher percentage impervious land 0.011 Higher average housing costs 0.011 Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.011 Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.006 Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.006 Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure Characteristic Association Strength Greater population density 0.790 Greater economic inequality 0.257 Larger number of housing units per building 0.174 Renters that moved in more recently 0.116 Less tree canopy 0.063 More residents with coronary health challenges 0.061 Higher percentage of White residents 0.043 More residents with mental health challenges 0.035 More residents in poverty 0.019 Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.005 Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.004

Technical Approach

This graphic presents the findings of our machine–learning based analysis. To carry out this work, we collected city-level data on the types, sizes, and locations of existing investments to understand how much and where cities had installed green stormwater infrastructure. We also collected information to understand local characteristics—or the socioeconomic, geographic, and physical landscape—surrounding these investments in each city.

This information included data, for example, on income, race, climate, and infrastructure condition. These datasets were cleaned, combined, and used as inputs to a variety of popular machine learning methods. Using seven different machine learning methods,[1] a model was trained to quantify the relationship between green stormwater infrastructure and local demographic and geographic characteristics. With this approach, we were also able to compare the goodness of fit for each model and examine the strength of the association between green stormwater infrastructure and each local characteristic.

The graphic above shows the results for the Random Forest model, which generally performed well across all cities. More information on the study, datasets, and our quantitative approach can be found in our full report.

