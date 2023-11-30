Evaluating the Demographic and Geographic Characteristics of Green Stormwater Infrastructure

Findings from a Machine Learning–Based Analysis of Five U.S. Cities

Over the past few decades, stormwater managers across the United States have increasingly turned to green stormwater infrastructure to mitigate flooding and improve the quality of stormwater runoff. Green infrastructure also offers a variety of co-benefits to the surrounding community compared with traditional gray infrastructure, including reduced urban heat island, improved water quality, and enhanced aesthetics.

Many cities have invested in green stormwater infrastructure directly or established incentive programs for property owners and developers to reduce stormwater runoff while providing these co-benefits to their communities. However, after several decades of green infrastructure investment and incentives, the question remains: Has green infrastructure been placed in areas where its residents stand to benefit the most?

A rain garden in Brooklyn, New York, photo by Alyson Youngblood/RAND Corporation

A rain garden in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo by Alyson Youngblood/RAND Corporation

This study used an exploratory machine learning–based approach to evaluate green stormwater infrastructure investment across five cities in the United States—Boston, Detroit, New York City, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. We compared the location of installed green stormwater infrastructure with demographic and land use characteristics of the surrounding area to understand whether green stormwater infrastructure is located in areas that, in addition to stormwater reduction, stand to gain from the co-benefits these investments provide.

A summary of the local characteristics that were frequently found in places with more green stormwater infrastructure assets (by number) for each city is shown in the graphic below.

Characteristics associated with green stormwater infrastructure

The following tables include a subset of characteristics that had a meaningful association with green stormwater infrastructure according to our model.

Association strength is a normalized measure relative to the strongest obvserved association between any of the characteristics and the amount of green stormwater infrastructure for that city. A value of zero represents no low association, and a value of one represents the strongest association.

Boston

Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Poorer air quality 1.000
More residents with coronary health challenges 0.699
Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.457
Less tree canopy 0.349
Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.345
Owners that moved in more recently 0.251
Higher redlining score 0.162
Higher median household income 0.154
Older average age of residents 0.147
More residents in poverty 0.097
Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.088
Higher percentage of White residents 0.068
Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.068
More residents with mental health challenges 0.066
Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.027
Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.027
Newer residences 0.018
Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.010
Greater economic inequality 0.003

Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Higher average housing costs 0.602
Greater population density 0.180
Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.126
Renters that moved in more recently 0.075
Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.072
Larger number of housing units per building 0.063
Warmer summer mean temperature 0.051
Higher percentage impervious land 0.017

Detroit

Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Larger number of housing units per building 1.000
Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.451
Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.306
Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.288
More residents with coronary health challenges 0.107
Higher median household income 0.097
Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.087
Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.087
Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.057
Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.049
Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.032
Poorer air quality 0.009
Higher redlining score 0.006

Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Higher percentage impervious land 0.514
Greater population density 0.501
Greater economic inequality 0.240
Owners that moved in more recently 0.223
Newer residences 0.204
Renters that moved in more recently 0.193
Warmer summer mean temperature 0.188
Higher average housing costs 0.187
More residents with mental health challenges 0.164
Less tree canopy 0.112
Higher percentage of White residents 0.034
More residents in poverty 0.013
Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.008
Older average age of residents 0.005

New York

Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Warmer summer mean temperature 1.000
Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.384
Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.195
Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.153
Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.081
Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.064
Higher median household income 0.057
Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.047
More residents with mental health challenges 0.041
Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.036
Higher percentage impervious land 0.035
Older average age of residents 0.029
Greater economic inequality 0.028
Renters that moved in more recently 0.020
Higher redlining score 0.018
Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.014
Higher average housing costs 0.010
Less tree canopy 0.001

Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Poorer air quality 0.438
More residents with coronary health challenges 0.362
Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.284
Larger number of housing units per building 0.277
Greater population density 0.086
More residents in poverty 0.056
Owners that moved in more recently 0.053
Higher percentage of White residents 0.046
Newer residences 0.006

Pittsburgh

Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Newer residences 1.000
Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.425
Larger number of housing units per building 0.321
Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.172
Less tree canopy 0.156
Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.151
Owners that moved in more recently 0.148
Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.109
Higher redlining score 0.073
Older average age of residents 0.035
Higher average housing costs 0.021
Greater population density 0.016
Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.012
Higher percentage impervious land 0.011
More residents with mental health challenges 0.009
Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.008
Higher percentage of White residents 0.003
Greater economic inequality 0.003
Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.003
Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.002
Poorer air quality 0.001

Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Renters that moved in more recently 0.063
More residents with coronary health challenges 0.051
Warmer summer mean temperature 0.038
Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.033
More residents in poverty 0.004
Higher median household income 0.001

Washington, D.C.

Associated with more green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Newer residences 1.000
Higher percentage of residents reporting as other race 0.091
Warmer summer mean temperature 0.068
Higher median household income 0.064
Owners that moved in more recently 0.054
Older average age of residents 0.052
Higher percentage of Black or African American residents 0.050
Higher percentage of residents reporting as two or more races 0.043
Higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents 0.022
Poorer air quality 0.019
Higher percentage impervious land 0.011
Higher average housing costs 0.011
Higher percentage of residents with asthma 0.011
Higher percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander residents 0.006
Higher percentage of area at risk of future flooding 0.006

Associated with less green stormwater infrastructure

Characteristic Association Strength
Greater population density 0.790
Greater economic inequality 0.257
Larger number of housing units per building 0.174
Renters that moved in more recently 0.116
Less tree canopy 0.063
More residents with coronary health challenges 0.061
Higher percentage of White residents 0.043
More residents with mental health challenges 0.035
More residents in poverty 0.019
Higher percentage of Asian residents 0.005
Higher percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native residents 0.004

Technical Approach

This graphic presents the findings of our machine–learning based analysis. To carry out this work, we collected city-level data on the types, sizes, and locations of existing investments to understand how much and where cities had installed green stormwater infrastructure. We also collected information to understand local characteristics—or the socioeconomic, geographic, and physical landscape—surrounding these investments in each city.

This information included data, for example, on income, race, climate, and infrastructure condition. These datasets were cleaned, combined, and used as inputs to a variety of popular machine learning methods. Using seven different machine learning methods,[1] a model was trained to quantify the relationship between green stormwater infrastructure and local demographic and geographic characteristics. With this approach, we were also able to compare the goodness of fit for each model and examine the strength of the association between green stormwater infrastructure and each local characteristic.

The graphic above shows the results for the Random Forest model, which generally performed well across all cities. More information on the study, datasets, and our quantitative approach can be found in our full report.

About the Research

This visualization is based on research by Michelle Miro and Susan Resetar.

Notes

  1. The following approaches were used: Lasso Regression, ElasticNet, Gradient Boosted Decision Trees, Random Forest, Support Vector Regressor, and Shallow and Deep Neural Networks.Return to content