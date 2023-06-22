Work with Us
About Us
RAND Europe is an independent, not-for-profit research organisation whose mission is to help improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis. We benefit the public interest through the impact and wide dissemination of over 100 projects per year.
Our staff represent 21 nationalities, speak over 21 languages and cover 31 academic disciplines. Our multi- and inter-disciplinary approaches to research generate unique perspectives and insights for our wide-ranging government, foundation and other NGO clients.
RAND Europe’s research is rigorously peer-reviewed, draws on extensive subject and methodological expertise, and is conducted in a professional, delivery-oriented environment.
Benefits Packages
Cambridge
RAND Europe employees receive the following benefits in addition to their salary:
- 8% Employer pension contributions
- BUPA medical insurance
- 33 days holiday allowance, including the Bank Holidays
- Enhanced family friendly policies
- Flexible working arrangements
- Group income protection scheme
- Group life assurance
- Compassionate leave
- Fresh fruit every day
- Free parking
- Cycle to work scheme
- Company bikes
- Discounted gym membership
- Employee wellbeing training and support
Brussels
Full-time members of the team enjoy a competitive salary and additionally benefit from the following:
- 7% employer contribution pension
- Hospitalisation costs
- Meal vouchers
- Generous holiday allowance
- Flexible working arrangements
- Group insurance
- A friendly, multinational work environment
- Employee wellbeing initiatives – such as fresh fruit
Locations
Our Cambridge office is Eastbrook House / Shaftesbury Road / Cambridge, CB2 8DR, United Kingdom
Our Brussels office is Rue de la Loi 82 / Bte 3, 1040 Brussels, Belgium
Our Rotterdam office is Rotterdam Building / Aert van Nesstraat 45 / 3012 CA Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Please note: All applicants will be asked for proof that they are eligible to work in the country where the role is located.