RAND Europe President's Impact Forum
Photo by RAND
List updated July 2023
Andrew Barnett
Commissioner
UK Poverty Strategy Commission
David Cleevely
Chair
Focal Point Positioning
Professor Malik Dahlan
Emeritus Professor of Law and Public Policy
Queen Mary University of London
Michael Hoffman
Chairman
Hoffman Ventures Limited
Robert Marshall
Executive Chairman
Martlet Capital Ltd
Dena McCallum
Founding Partner
Eden McCallum
Hussain A. Qaragholi
Managing Director
Phoenix Finance Partners
Hans Pung
President
RAND Europe
Christian van Stolk
Executive Vice President
RAND Europe
Magdalena Douleva
Director of Development
RAND Europe