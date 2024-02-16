RAND Europe President's Impact Forum

RAND Europe President Hans Pung

Photo by RAND

List updated July 2023

Andrew Barnett

Commissioner

UK Poverty Strategy Commission

David Cleevely

Chair

Focal Point Positioning

Professor Malik Dahlan

Emeritus Professor of Law and Public Policy

Queen Mary University of London

Michael Hoffman

Chairman

Hoffman Ventures Limited

Robert Marshall

Executive Chairman

Martlet Capital Ltd

Dena McCallum

Founding Partner

Eden McCallum

Hussain A. Qaragholi

Managing Director

Phoenix Finance Partners

Hans Pung

President

RAND Europe

Christian van Stolk

Executive Vice President

RAND Europe

Magdalena Douleva

Director of Development

RAND Europe