CCHSR Annual Lecture Features Simon Stevens

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, spoke at the annual CCHSR lecture on Wednesday, 18 November 2015, about the Future Directions for the National Health Service.

Stevens spoke about the opportunities for improving the NHS, despite the many challenges; embracing new technology and innovation, and reducing efficiencies across the health service were at the heart of his positive long-term vision. Stevens stated that there is no reason why the UK cannot continue to achieve large gains in healthcare delivery over the next decade

Stevens has held a wide variety of healthcare posts both within the UK and internationally and has served as an adviser to several major political figures, including Tony Blair. He has served in his current position since April 2014 and has received wide acclaim for his expertise within the health sector, having been described as knowing ‘more about NHS problems and market solutions than any man alive’.

The Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research aims to inform policy through evidence-based research on health services in the UK and internationally. It is a collaboration between the Health Services Research Group at the Institute of Public Health, University of Cambridge, and the Innovation, Health and Science Group at RAND Europe.