Disrupting IAPT: Can digital pathways 'change the game'?

Date: Wednesday 6 December 2017

Location: Manchester Conference Centre, Manchester

The national Digital IAPT Summit focuses this year on the development of digital technologies in IAPT (Improving Access to Psychological Therapies) following the government pledge to adopt digital enabled service delivery in mental health.

RAND Europe’s Christian van Stolk, Vice President, and Joanna Hofman, Research Leader, will be speaking on using technology to solve common mental health problems. Hofman will deliver a presentation drawing on the research that she led and is found in a RAND Europe report, Review of computerised cognitive behavioural therapies.

