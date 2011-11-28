Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research Holds Inaugural Lecture

The Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR) was delighted to welcome Art Kellermann, Director of RAND Health and Vice President of RAND, to its inaugural lecture in November. Kellermann spoke about the challenges of acute care in the U.S. health system to an audience consisting of local and national health policy stakeholders, HSR academics, as well as RAND Europe and Institute of Public Health (IPH) staff. Martin Roland, Special Advisor to RAND Europe, and Ellen Nolte, Director of Health and Healthcare for RAND Europe, hosted the lecture at the IPH.

The lecture was a great success and shows the continued interest in the centre amongst the research and policy community in Cambridge and beyond.

The centre, formally launched by Robert Brook last year, is a collaboration between the University of Cambridge Institute of Public Health and RAND Europe, which aims to inform policy and strategy through evidence-based assessment of health services in the UK and internationally.

Earlier in the day, Kellermann visited the RAND Europe office where he met staff and was briefed on the Mapping Pathways project by Molly Morgan Jones and Project Retrosight by Alex Pollitt. He also gave a packed Brown Bag talk to the RAND Europe staff on the topic of ‘RAND Health’s 21st Century Challenge: Rising Healthcare Costs.'

