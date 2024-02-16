Four qualities of RAND Europe
Four qualities sum up RAND Europe in terms of our research and as an organisation: Integrity, Impact, Integration and Innovation.
Integrity
- RAND Europe is not-for-profit. Our research is empirical, objective and nonaligned to political or special interests.
- All of our work is quality assured and peer reviewed, reaching a standard others seek to emulate.
- RAND Europe’s Council of Advisors represents a body of distinguished experts in their fields.
Impact
- RAND Europe combines intellectual rigour with practical actionable solutions.
- Our research contributes to tangible changes in policy, processes and methods. It shapes policy agendas and informs debates.
- Our clients trust us to be a source of quality, objective policy research in Europe.
Integration
- Our staff represents 22 nationalities, speaks 20 languages and covers 31 academic disciplines. Our multi- and interdisciplinary approaches to research generate unique perspectives and insights.
- Current areas of research expertise include health, transport, criminal justice systems, defence and security, science and innovation, employment and social policy, education, transport and technology policy.
- We draw on the expertise of collaborators. For example, RAND Europe and the University of Cambridge are partners of the Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research.
Innovation
- RAND Europe brings fresh approaches to tackle complex questions by establishing new angles of enquiry and new methodologies for research.
- We self-fund research to explore ‘horizon’ issues requiring exploration but lacking contract funding.
- As part of RAND, we build on critical thinking and innovative methods that have evolved over the past 65 years.