Embracing environmental sustainability
Social value at work
We take active steps to implement good environmental practices in all aspects of our operations and among our workforce to build a sustainable future for RAND Europe and the planet. We are committed to effectively and continuously minimising the burden placed on the environment by our work.
- Our first carbon reduction plan pledges to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the UK’s government target.
- By 2026, the plan aims to fully offset direct emissions; reduce indirect omissions from purchased energy by 80%; decrease business travel emissions by 25%; and reduce employee commuting emissions by 50%.
- Through an increased use of hybrid working, we have significantly reduced staff travel to the office and to meetings with clients in the UK and across the EU, with associated benefits to the environment.
- When the need for travel arises, we support staff in shifting away from private vehicle transport by offering a cycle-to-work scheme and loans for rail season tickets. Additionally, we offset carbon emissions from our long-haul flights, where applicable.
- We increase sustainability through centralised recycling, print-on-demand services and by sourcing suppliers who adhere to good environmental protection standards.
Social value in action
Identifying climate change implications for UK Defence & Security
With floods, droughts, storms and other extreme weather events becoming more frequent and intense, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) commissioned RAND Europe to examine the implications of climate change for UK Defence, in order to inform the MOD’s Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach. Published in 2021, researchers from RAND Europe and the University of Exeter designed a conceptual framework to help decision makers systematically assess the breadth of implications of climate change and develop robust responses.