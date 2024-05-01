Embracing environmental sustainability

Identifying climate change implications for UK Defence & Security

With floods, droughts, storms and other extreme weather events becoming more frequent and intense, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) commissioned RAND Europe to examine the implications of climate change for UK Defence, in order to inform the MOD’s Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach. Published in 2021, researchers from RAND Europe and the University of Exeter designed a conceptual framework to help decision makers systematically assess the breadth of implications of climate change and develop robust responses.