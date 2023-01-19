Promoting equality, diversity and inclusion

Social value at work

We treat all our people with fairness and integrity, in line with our values. We empower our staff to do their best work through an inclusive culture in which different views and contributions are valued and respected. We support an environment in which staff have a sense of belonging and feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work each day.

Recognising the benefits of diverse backgrounds, cultures, knowledge and experience, we actively seek to build teams and environments where these contributions are valued. We also promote and provide equal opportunities for all staff in employee recruitment, remuneration and professional development.

We promote a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion, which is regularly reviewed and supported by our staff Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group.

The Quality Assurance standards against which all our work is assessed explicitly outline the importance of inclusion, engagement and transparency in the conduct of our research and analysis.

We regularly measure and monitor staff engagement, share the results with staff and take active steps to improve on any areas of concern.

We have an active staff forum that facilitates constructive dialogue with RAND Europe leadership on issues which are important to our employees.

As a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant, we recognise the value that active and former service members and their families bring to society, and ensure they are not disadvantaged by their service.