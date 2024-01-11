Supporting health and wellbeing in the workplace

RAND Europe has been undertaking research into health and wellbeing in the workforce for over a decade. In line with our mission as an evidence-based organisation, we apply the findings from our analysis in the way we operate.

Our approach is to integrate health and wellbeing into day-to-day activities to create a positive and healthy work setting. We know from our research that a happy, healthy and engaged staff leads to an environment where people can thrive and achieve their full potential, to benefit themselves and RAND Europe. By supporting the health and wellbeing of staff and through our research, RAND Europe also contributes to improving overall population health.

Our wellness strategy includes an extensive programme of training and events that cover mental, physical and financial wellbeing.

We provide early intervention support to staff with health problems or disabilities to remain healthy and productive at work, or return to work as soon as possible following a period of absence.

Our focus on positive mental health has led to our designation as a Mindful Employer.

Through our staff mentors, individuals have access to colleagues who can advise on professional development and performance, as well as wider welfare issues.

Our extensive Learning and Development provision enables staff to broaden and deepen skills, adding value to their career goals and to the organisation.

We communicate to staff about how to achieve health and wellbeing best practice, and encourage others to ask for help if they need it.