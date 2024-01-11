Supporting health and wellbeing in the workplace
Social value at work
RAND Europe has been undertaking research into health and wellbeing in the workforce for over a decade. In line with our mission as an evidence-based organisation, we apply the findings from our analysis in the way we operate.
Our approach is to integrate health and wellbeing into day-to-day activities to create a positive and healthy work setting. We know from our research that a happy, healthy and engaged staff leads to an environment where people can thrive and achieve their full potential, to benefit themselves and RAND Europe. By supporting the health and wellbeing of staff and through our research, RAND Europe also contributes to improving overall population health.
- Our wellness strategy includes an extensive programme of training and events that cover mental, physical and financial wellbeing.
- We provide early intervention support to staff with health problems or disabilities to remain healthy and productive at work, or return to work as soon as possible following a period of absence.
- Our focus on positive mental health has led to our designation as a Mindful Employer.
- Through our staff mentors, individuals have access to colleagues who can advise on professional development and performance, as well as wider welfare issues.
- Our extensive Learning and Development provision enables staff to broaden and deepen skills, adding value to their career goals and to the organisation.
- We communicate to staff about how to achieve health and wellbeing best practice, and encourage others to ask for help if they need it.
Social value in action
Improving health and wellbeing in the workplace
Since 2014 RAND Europe, in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, has managed and conducted an employer and employee survey for Vitality UK’s Britain’s Healthiest Company competition. RAND Europe designs and runs the surveys, analyses results and provides customised reports to participating employees and organisations. In the UK alone, we have helped over 150,000 employees and 460 organisations better understand their health and wellbeing.
Using this survey data, RAND Europe has conducted further research on a wide variety of topics relating to workplace health and wellbeing, including sleep, nocturia, physical inactivity and the impact of financial wellbeing interventions. Our work contributes to better health and wellbeing programmes at work, improvements in the health and wellbeing of staff, and wider societal benefits.