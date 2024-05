Scientific advances are creating new opportunities to improve how we innovate for patient wellbeing. At the same time, they also give rise to new challenges. Some examples relate to embedding innovation into healthcare systems at pace and at scale; better understanding the value of innovation for society; effectively managing risk and reward for those who contribute to innovation across the public and private sectors; and securing fair and equitable access to life-saving innovations for populations across the world. To inform sustainable, fair and strategic solutions, we need both robust research and analysis and thought leadership that is informed by multiple disciplines.

Sonja Marjanovic Director, Healthcare Innovation, Industry and Policy, RAND Europe Source: Healthcare Innovation