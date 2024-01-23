Independent evaluation of the Flow Coaching Academy programme
To help improve patient flow through the healthcare system, researchers evaluated a novel programme that applies team coaching skills and improvement science at the care pathway level.
Evaluation allows decision makers and stakeholders to make better judgements, which often lead to improved performance and outcomes.
A funder may ask for an evaluation before, during, or after a programme's implementation. The evaluation may focus on process, impact, or both. And economics may or may not be part of the evaluation. By analysing where and how to focus efforts, we encourage public and private sector accountability.