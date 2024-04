Evaluation Timescales

Funders may request an exploratory evaluation before a programme begins, to help ensure it meets its the intended outcomes.

If an ongoing programme requires an intervention, we conduct complex, real-time evaluations that inform course correction and support organisational learning.

When a programme ends, decisionmakers want to know the effect it has had. We conduct outcome evaluations that determine how best to understand and measure the programme's results.

Exploratory Evaluations

Real-Time Evaluations

Outcome Evaluations