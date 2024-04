Choice Modelling and Behavioural Research

In many fields, choices made by individuals will determine the effectiveness of policy. So understanding what drives people's choices is critical for developing successful policy. Discrete choice modelling provides an analytical framework to examine key drivers of individuals’ choices. It also provides a valuable method for measuring the values people place on non-market goods and services.

RAND Europe provides expertise in using discrete choice modelling methods. We develop our models using revealed preference and stated preference data, depending on the policy question.