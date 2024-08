Measuring the Public Acceptability of Population-Level Interventions to Reduce Alcohol Consumption

Public acceptability influences policy action, but the most acceptable policies are not always the most effective. The findings of a discrete-choice experiment suggest that public acceptability of alcohol interventions is dependent on both the nature of the policy and its expected effectiveness. Policy-makers struggling to mobilise support for hitherto unpopular but promising policies should consider giving greater prominence to their expected outcomes.