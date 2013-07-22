Health Sector Modelling

In the health and social sectors, choice modelling helps policymakers understand people's choices. We have developed discrete choice and stated-preference models to examine:

the effects of patients having a choice of hospital

how physicians respond to a choice of treatment

career preferences for COPD treatment, and

the impact of promotions on alcohol purchasing.

Discrete choice models can explain how different stakeholders may respond to policy interventions to inform policy design.

Featured Research "Living with Breathlessness" Seeks Better End-of-Life Care for COPD Patients RAND Europe explored whether stakeholders agreed with and anticipated problems implementing the recommendations of the "Living with Breathlessness" research programme to improve end-of-life care for patients with advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).