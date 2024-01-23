Evaluation of the Centre for Earth Observation Instrumentation (CEOI): Evaluation Plan 23 January 2024
The UK Space Agency launched its Centre for Earth Observation Instrumentation (CEOI) programme in 2007 to deliver EO Instrumentation and Technology Programmes (EOIP & EOTP) to maintain and grow UK capability in low Technology-Readiness-Level EO instrumentation. This report by RAND Europe includes a literature review on EO intervention evaluations, stakeholder mappings of the CEOI programme and a baseline assessment of the 2007 EO sector.