Billy Bryan, Susan Guthrie, Dominic Yiangou, Pamina Smith

RAND Europe's formative evaluation of the Productivity Institute Programme (PIP) found limited coherence between investments, but strong stakeholder engagement and good programme flexibility. PIP's governance is complex, but effective. A clear use of M&E to drive improvement was observed, but it could feed into better learning mechanisms. There is commendable research commitment to ESG, particularly to EDI and environmental sustainability.