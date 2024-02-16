RAND Europe’s Centre for Defence Economics and Acquisition (CDEA) takes a holistic approach to defence economics and acquisition, drawing on wider defence expertise, as well as multimethod teams and other policy portfolios.

Our analyses of defence economics and acquisition programmes consider the full picture—including strategy, politics, industry, and the wider policy context.

Our Focus

The CDEA is an independent, trusted resource for defence economics and acquisition research, providing a central hub for growing insights and expertise in the field.

Strategy and policy We analyse the intersection of global strategic trends and defence strategy and policy, as well as the links to acquisition and the economy.

Acquisition and industry We study the acquisition of equipment suitable for the wars of the future, including ways to use defence budgets as efficiently as possible.

Defence economics We examine ways to efficiently spend defence budgets, as well as the wider benefits of defence expenditure, including employment and the economy.

Our Methods The CDEA builds on RAND’s longstanding track record of meaningful defence research and analysis, using both tried-and-true, traditional methods and those on the cutting edge with the support of the Methods Centers at RAND. See our methods in action Defence market analysis

Defence industrial base analysis

Acquisition and industry workforce and skill analysis

Cost and risk analysis

Consultancy support to major acquisition programmes

Futures and foresight approaches