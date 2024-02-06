News and research

    Commentary

    Public Finance Initiative Problems? The Challenges of Long-Term Defence Acquisition in a Rapidly Changing World

    Future-proofing defense equipment acquisition remains a perplexing and wicked problem for policymakers, but one that merits ever greater attention. Acquisition decisionmakers would benefit from greater use of robust decisionmaking tools and methods to help them identify options that could increase the UK's operational (and financial) resilience for multiple different futures.

    06 Feb 2024

    Journal Article

    Defence Industrial Power: Understanding the UK's Post-Brexit Role

    The UK retains considerable potential post-Brexit, but faces several obstacles in developing its defence industrial power.

    29 Sep 2023

    Journal Article

    Factors Influencing the Uptake of EU-funded Security Research Outcomes

    RAND Europe researchers brought greater clarity to EU-funded security research and innovation implementation by identifying three different research strands and a series of factors that support and hinder uptake.

    20 Jul 2023

    Commentary

    Realising the promise of the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy

    Drawing on a body of RAND research on the UK defence industrial base, R&D and technology, researchers reflect on areas of emerging challenges to implementing the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS) published in March 2021.

    28 Nov 2022

    Commentary

    Science and technology as a tool of power: An appraisal

    In the 2021 Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, the UK Government expressed an ambition to use science and technology (S&T) as a tool of power and an integral part of its national security strategy. Researchers highlight the critical enablers for a successful realisation of this ambition, including conceptual, practical and financial levers.

    28 Nov 2022

    Commentary

    Rethinking the EU's Role in European Collective Defence

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is forcing European nations to quickly re-evaluate how best to maintain their collective security. This makes the concept of European strategic autonomy—the EU's increased ability to operate independently and with partners of choice on defence and security matters—more relevant than ever.

    20 May 2022

    Project

    Realising the ambitions of the UK’s Defence Space Strategy

    Researchers examined the factors influencing the implementation of the Defence Space Strategy to 2030 as well as the unique attributes of the UK space enterprise—including its strengths and weaknesses. They include a decision support tool to help decision makers navigate capability management choices along the 'own-collaborate-access' framework articulated in the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy.

    17 Feb 2022

  • Report

    European strategic autonomy in defence and implications for NATO, U.S., and EU relations

    Researchers examined the meaning of European strategic autonomy in defence and its implications for the U.S., NATO and EU-U.S. relations using a scenario methodology and transatlantic expert consultation.

    09 Nov 2021

  • Report

    Understanding the Value of Defence: Towards a Defence Value Proposition for the UK

    Defence delivers value to society in a variety of direct and indirect forms, beyond the immediate benefits of protection against security threats. The UK Defence Value Proposition covers a range of interconnected components, each providing value in a different way.

    13 Jul 2021

    Multimedia

    Expert Insights: Understanding the Value of Defence

    RAND Europe Defence, Security and Infrastructure director Ruth Harris and Research Leader James Black examine the ‘value proposition’ of UK defence in this audio conversation. They explore how the value it brings to the nation can be better articulated across government, to partners and to the wider public.

    13 Jul 2021

    Project

    Productivity challenges and UK defence supply chains

    Researchers identified six cross-cutting challenges and barriers faced by small and medium-sized companies attempting to enter and operate in the UK’s defence market.

    06 Jul 2021

    Project

    Assessing the challenges in UK defence equipment acquisition

    Three broad drivers of common defence programme cost and schedule problems could be mitigated by establishing effective challenge processes, professionalising certain job functions, focusing on risk management and understanding, and embedding clear lessons-learned processes.

    24 Jun 2021

    Project

    Towards a UK strategy for integrated air and missile defence (IAMD)

    The Global Strategic Partnership developed and tested alternative conceptual lenses for thinking about the specific challenges and opportunities of IAMD in the UK context. The research was used by the Ministry of Defence to inform strategy and policy development.

    30 Jul 2020

    Project

    Collaborative investment in military multirole helicopters can save money

    Researchers identified four areas of potential savings that could result from cooperation among European Defence Agency member states in developing, acquiring, operating, and supporting light-weight and medium-weight multirole helicopter programmes.

    22 Jul 2019

    Project

    Opportunities for collaborative armoured vehicle investment

    The European Defence Agency noticed an opportunity to align their member states' armoured vehicle fleet procurement and development programmes and plans. Researchers identified five potential collaboration models that could offer financial, operational, and strategic benefits compared to purely national efforts.

    23 Jan 2019

    Commentary

    How Will Defence and Security Be Affected by Brexit?

    As the UK and EU move to define new defence and security roles, these can only be sustainable if built on inclusive national conversations. Security initiatives or defence integration must take into account voters' everyday values, fears, and aspirations.

    16 Mar 2017

    Project

    Defence and Security after Brexit

    Brexit may pose more immediate challenges to UK and European security rather than to defence. However, both are likely to be subject to long-term uncertainty.

    06 Mar 2017

    Project

    Reforming NATO's Cyber Acquisition Process

    NATO's cyber acquisition process must be adaptive, capable of attracting new entrants and incorporating new technologies. This project aims to define the challenges NATO faces in adjusting its cyber capability development and acquisition processes and make recommendations on how to address them.

    26 Oct 2016