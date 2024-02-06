News and research

Commentary
Public Finance Initiative Problems? The Challenges of Long-Term Defence Acquisition in a Rapidly Changing World
Future-proofing defense equipment acquisition remains a perplexing and wicked problem for policymakers, but one that merits ever greater attention. Acquisition decisionmakers would benefit from greater use of robust decisionmaking tools and methods to help them identify options that could increase the UK's operational (and financial) resilience for multiple different futures.
06 Feb 2024