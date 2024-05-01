Our Impact

The challenge

Equipping their armed forces is one of the most important and challenging tasks faced by national governments. Defence acquisition programmes are complex and many have experienced poor performance in terms of cost, maintenance, schedule or capability delivered.

The UK’s National Audit Office (NAO) asked RAND Europe to provide an independent assessment of the underlying causes of the UK’s equipment procurement problems and why they are difficult to address.

Our approach

Analysing decades’ worth of its prior research in defence acquisition, the majority of which is not publicly available, RAND drafted a discussion paper focusing on three core drivers of underperformance: (1) industrial and government skills and capabilities; (2) supplier performance, incentives and contracting; (3) and programme management, budgeting and delivery.