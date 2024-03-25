James Black, Rebecca Lucas, John Kennedy, Megan Hughes, Harper Fine

This is the first in a series of four papers examining how Command and Control (C2) will manifest in the future. This first paper sets a baseline for the subsequent research by exploring the future operating environment in which C2 systems will need to operate in the future. Specifically, it explores the drivers, manifestations and implications of the complexity that prior research has shown is likely to characterise that environment.