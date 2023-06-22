Ralph Mennes, Stijn Hoorens, Margriet van Laar, Karin Monshouwer, Marleen Olthof, Pieter Oomen, Mafalda Pardal, Sander Rigter, Ruud Roodbeen, Irene Schoonbeek, et al.

This document is the first research report in the context of the experiment with a closed cannabis supply chain in the Netherlands. During this experiment, ten municipalities will test the sale of legally grown cannabis in so-called coffeeshops. The report includes results on cannabis consumption, the sale of cannabis from tolerated dispensaries (coffeeshops) and the illegal sale of hash and weed prior to the introduction of the experiment.