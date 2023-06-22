Inzichten in de effectiviteit van preventieve instrumenten in de strijd tegen georganiseerde criminaliteit: [Insights into the effectiveness of preventive instruments tackling organised crime]
Organised crime poses a threat to the security of our societies and the integrity of public administration. This study responds to a call from the Research and Documentation Centre (Wetenschappelijk Onderzoek- en Documentatiecentrum, WODC) to gather insights into the effectiveness of preventative instruments in the field of organised crime, drawing on a review of the literature and expert interviews.