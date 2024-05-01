Cagla Stevenson, Jonathan Grant, Martin Szomszor, Cecilia Ang, Devika Kapoor, Salil Gunashekar, Susan Guthrie
RAND Europe and partners conducted a study to understand the broader societal impacts of research conducted at UK higher education institutions, as represented by the 2021 Research Excellence Framework (REF) Impact Case Studies. The research examines the corpus of 6000+ impact case studies using a mixed-methods approach that involved topic modelling, geotagging, text searches, bibliometric analysis, infographics and deep dives.