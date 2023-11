Sarah Parkinson, Stephanie Stockwell, Robert Donoghue, Emily Hutton, Christian Van Stolk

RAND Europe conducted preliminary research to understand to what extent recruitment and retention of people aged 50+ may be an issue in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough area, what challenges this demographic experience, and what support is available. Unique to this area is the high rate of socioeconomic and health related inequalities, and also skills gaps in new growth sectors (e.g. technology) that may impact employment of people aged 50+.