In the NHS, women have reported that they commonly experience fragmentation of care as they navigate a number of services for their sexual and reproductive needs, expressing low satisfaction, feeling unheard and being expected to travel far or attend multiple appointments for care that could be provided in a single visit.1

Women’s Health Hubs aimed to address this by enabling joined-up commissioning and delivery of care. However, given the variation in models of women’s health hubs and in local contexts in which they are implemented (e.g. needs of women, existing services and skills of health care professionals),2 there is a need for more research into how best to implement hubs and integrate women’s health services.3 Work is needed to address complexity and fragmentation of women’s health services by offering more comprehensive, integrated and personalised care.