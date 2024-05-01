Case Studies

The challenge

The UK’s roads, railways and airports are some of the most congested in the world. In the past, countries have addressed such problems with additional infrastructure investment.

However, this strategy has its limits: land is finite, government resources are constrained, and the literature has shown that it is not possible to build one’s way out of congestion.

With these considerations in mind, we examined how emerging technologies might help to make the UK transport system more efficient and effective.

Our approach

We used a futures methodology that takes a systematic view of travel activity, looking at scenarios that incorporate insights from key activities that generate travel.

Drawing on expert interviews, we identified six technologies that were likely to have an impact on transport network. We then developed three future travel scenarios, incorporating these technologies and social and economic factors that may influence future travel.

The scenarios were used as a basis for consultations to determine which technologies and innovations will be most valuable across a wide range of future scenarios.