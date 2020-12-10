Detecting and diagnosing cancer early can help improve patient prognosis and is a key goal of efforts to tackle cancer internationally. There is unexplored potential in diagnostic Target Product Profiles (TPPs) to provide greater clarity on unmet needs and specifications to innovators on the types of diagnostic tests for different cancers that need to be developed, and in doing so to help align supply of much needed innovation with demand. RAND Europe’s work is helping understand how diagnostic TPPs can be developed and the types of features they need to cover to be useful for innovators, payers and ultimately healthcare professionals and patients.