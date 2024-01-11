The European Commission (EC) has a long history of engagement in HIV policy. These commitments form the backdrop against which the EC has formalised its strategy to address HIV/AIDS. The most recent policy instruments are the EC’s Communication ‘Combating HIV/AIDS in the European Union and neighbouring countries, 2009–2013’ and its associated Action Plan. RAND Europe carried out an evaluation of the EC’s Action Plan to assess the success of the Communication and to identify areas for improvement. The evaluation showed that the EC’s Action Plan was helping to keep issues related to HIV/AIDS high on the political agenda.