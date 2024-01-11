Access to innovative healthcare and payment models

Innovative treatments and solutions can only deliver benefits when patients have access to them. RAND Europe works to provide practical and actionable recommendations for improving the access and uptake of beneficial innovations, and for nurturing healthcare systems where this can happen in a safe and scalable way.

Aligning supply and demand of innovation

One of the key challenges healthcare systems face is to align investment into innovation and the supply of much needed innovation with areas for which there is demand and willingness to pay. RAND Europe’s research is helping to address the disconnects between supply and demand.

Content Helping support the development and adoption of novel diagnostics tests for cancer: the unexplored potential in target product profiles for oncology Detecting and diagnosing cancer early can help improve patient prognosis and is a key goal of efforts to tackle cancer internationally. There is unexplored potential in diagnostic Target Product Profiles (TPPs) to provide greater clarity on unmet needs and specifications to innovators on the types of diagnostic tests for different cancers that need to be developed, and in doing so to help align supply of much needed innovation with demand. RAND Europe’s work is helping understand how diagnostic TPPs can be developed and the types of features they need to cover to be useful for innovators, payers and ultimately healthcare professionals and patients.

Enabling the adoption of healthcare innovations

The UK's NHS is under pressure to meet the growing and changing demand for healthcare services with limited resources. Innovation provides opportunities to respond creatively and effectively to growing demands on healthcare systems. We helped policymakers to identify actions that can help build more receptive innovation environments in the NHS.

Enabling regulatory innovation

RAND researchers provide thought leadership on emerging regulatory challenges and opportunities associated with technologies that have the potential to improve health and wellbeing. See our recent commentary on software as a medical device and on the microbiome.

Commentary Regulating software as a medical device Effective regulatory landscapes play a key role in facilitating timely access to healthcare innovations. In this commentary, we explore key regulatory and policy issues related to the adoption of software as a medical device.

Commentary Microbiome-Based Health and Wellness Innovation Microbiome research and development may lead to an increasing number of therapeutic and well-being breakthroughs. But regulating microbiota-related products poses a challenge that could require innovative approaches.

Exploring innovative payment models

Those who pay for new medicines, diagnostics and vaccines are increasingly interested in paying for an outcome in the real world. Our recent work has tackled this important issue and considered when outcome-based payments may be appropriate to use and what is needed to make them a reality in the NHS.

Project Making outcome-based payment a reality in the NHS Commissioned by Cancer Research UK, we examined the feasibility of using outcome-based payment models as an innovative approach to paying for cancer medicines in England’s National Health Service. We identified the types of outcomes that patients value and found that outcome-based payment schemes are most desirable when there is uncertainty about outcomes even after clinical trials.

Commentary Fintech for expanding access to healthcare Given the growing pressures on health care systems globally, considering innovative approaches to financing health care access is timely. Our commentary explores the potential and evidence needs related to the use of fintech (a sector bringing together finance and digital technologies) for expanding access to healthcare finance and to healthcare provision.

Project Making outcome-based payment a reality in the NHS: Phase 2 To prepare for the implementation of a pilot scheme to pay for cancer drugs based on achieved outcomes, researchers addressed issues identified in the first phase of research, such as the quality and completeness of real-world data on key patient outcomes.

Understanding fee systems for medicine assessment and pharmacovigilance

Ensuring that medicines are safe and effective requires them to go through robust assessment processes prior to their approval. It also requires that medicines are monitored for their safety after they have been licensed for use — this is the practice of pharmacovigilance. RAND Europe has helped policymakers understand the effectiveness and efficiency of the fee system that is used for medicine assessment and pharmacovigilance in Europe.

Project Evaluating the European Medicines Agency fee system The EMA has a fee system to ensure a sound financial basis for its assessments of medicines and other pharmacovigilance activities at the EU level. Funded by the European Commission, we evaluated EMA’s fee system and identified what worked well and what could be improved. Some areas for improvement relate to tackling challenges associated with its complexity and achieving appropriate degrees of flexibility.

Understanding the financial landscape that supports life sciences research and development

Governments recognise the importance of the life sciences industry for addressing major population health needs as well as for bringing economic growth and employment opportunities. RAND Europe is working with partners to better understand the financing of pharmaceutical research and development, all of which has implications for policymaking to support life sciences innovation and for ensuring affordable and equitable access to new medicines.

Project The financial ecosystem underpinning the development of medicines In a study commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, RAND Europe collaborated with SiRM and LEK Consulting to enrich the evidence base on how medicines R&D is financed and how this may evolve in the future. This is important to enable governments to make more informed policy decisions that optimise value for their citizens, while at the same time appropriately reimbursing innovators.

Project Exploring the impacts of increasing cost transparency requirements in pharmaceutical R&D An independent literature review analysed evidence to consider the positive and negative impacts on medicines pricing and innovation, and how these should be considered as part of the ongoing transparency and pricing debate.

Accelerating access to innovation

Timely access to healthcare innovation is key for achieving desired patient outcomes, saving lives and supporting effective healthcare systems. Our work has examined international efforts to support more rapid access to innovation, with a goal of understanding what works and identifying the strengths and limitations of different policy incentives.

Project Accelerated access review of innovative medicines and medical technologies We helped the UK Government identify and learn from international efforts to accelerate access to medicines, medical devices and healthcare technologies by identifying what works both in theory and in practice. These insights informed the government’s Accelerated Access Review.

Commentary Thinking Through Rapid and Scalable Rollout of Healthcare Innovations for Public Health Challenges The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that rapid innovation in the face of public health emergencies is possible. In only 15 months, 15 vaccines have been approved or authorized for use in various parts of the world. What thinking is required to support uniform rapid rollout for future public health emergencies?

Diversity, equity and inclusion in innovation

RAND is committed to advancing thinking on tackling inequalities in biomedical and health research and innovation.