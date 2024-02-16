Advancing digital health

Addressing opportunities and challenges in the evolving digital health space to support evidence-based decisionmaking and actions

Advancing digital technologies and increasing the availability of health-relevant data can help facilitate biomedical and health research and innovation, as well as improve access, quality and safety of health and care service delivery. However, to maximise impact, there are a number of challenges related to implementation, evaluation, regulation, governance, policy and stakeholder-engagement that need to be overcome.

RAND Europe’s work addresses opportunities and challenges in the evolving digital health space, as they relate to realising the impacts of data and digital technology advances on:

  1. biomedical and health research and innovation systems
  2. public health, and
  3. health and care service delivery.

In doing so we seek to help identify solutions that have a positive impact on the health of populations and on healthcare systems globally. For information about our recent and ongoing work, see below.

Data use and digital technology in biomedical and health research and innovation systems

The greater availability of health-relevant data and new digital technologies creates avenues for potentially more effective and efficient drug discovery and health-tech innovation. RAND Europe’s work considers associated policy and regulatory priorities for decisionmakers.

    Regulating software as a medical device

    Effective regulatory landscapes play a key role in facilitating timely access to healthcare innovations. In this commentary, we explore key regulatory and policy issues related to the adoption of software as a medical device.

    Applying quantum technologies to the life sciences

    Researchers assessed the global research landscape associated with the development and adoption of quantum technologies in the life sciences, highlighting current developments, opportunities and challenges, initiatives, and activities to help enable the ecosystem in the future.

    The value of health data ecosystems

    In an independent study commissioned by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), we examined the potential benefits of effective health data use, what challenges need to be overcome and what social and technical conditions and safeguards need to be in place to enable benefits to accrue.

    Data re-use by industry

    The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) commissioned RAND Europe to conduct an independent study on the factors that can support or hinder the reuse of health data for secondary analysis by the pharmaceutical industry. We also identified implications for future areas of action.

    Engaging in citizen science

    Citizen science—in which citizens actively contribute to the generation of data and knowledge—is gaining increased attention in research and policy communities. We examined the state of current practice, innovations in the field, risks that need to be managed and the potential of citizen science to contribute to improving health research efforts.

    Real-world data (RWD) in healthcare

    RWD is an umbrella term for different types of healthcare data that are not collected in conventional randomised controlled trials. We examined different forms and uses of RWD in Europe and explored the potential for better informed evaluations of impact of different medical treatments and for improving healthcare service delivery.

The impact of data advances, data linkage and digital technology on public health

Access to genomic, epidemiological, clinical data and data from evaluations of public health interventions has played key roles in responding to public health challenges. RAND Europe's research examines how data and digital technology advances can support efforts to strengthen global resilience and preparedness for infectious disease threats.

Digital health and care service delivery

Data-related and digital technology advances create opportunities for novel service delivery models, can support data sharing and integrated care, and help efforts to incentivise healthy behaviours. RAND Europe’s work contributes to informed decision making related to translating these new opportunities into service delivery and mitigating unintended consequences.

