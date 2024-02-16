Advancing digital health

Advancing digital technologies and increasing the availability of health-relevant data can help facilitate biomedical and health research and innovation, as well as improve access, quality and safety of health and care service delivery. However, to maximise impact, there are a number of challenges related to implementation, evaluation, regulation, governance, policy and stakeholder-engagement that need to be overcome.

RAND Europe’s work addresses opportunities and challenges in the evolving digital health space, as they relate to realising the impacts of data and digital technology advances on:

In doing so we seek to help identify solutions that have a positive impact on the health of populations and on healthcare systems globally. For information about our recent and ongoing work, see below.

The impact of data advances, data linkage and digital technology on public health

Access to genomic, epidemiological, clinical data and data from evaluations of public health interventions has played key roles in responding to public health challenges. RAND Europe's research examines how data and digital technology advances can support efforts to strengthen global resilience and preparedness for infectious disease threats.

Digital health and care service delivery

Data-related and digital technology advances create opportunities for novel service delivery models, can support data sharing and integrated care, and help efforts to incentivise healthy behaviours. RAND Europe’s work contributes to informed decision making related to translating these new opportunities into service delivery and mitigating unintended consequences.