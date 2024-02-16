Advancing digital health

Advancing digital technologies and increasing the availability of health-relevant data can help facilitate biomedical and health research and innovation, as well as improve access, quality and safety of health and care service delivery. However, to maximise impact, there are a number of challenges related to implementation, evaluation, regulation, governance, policy and stakeholder-engagement that need to be overcome.
RAND Europe’s work addresses opportunities and challenges in the evolving digital health space, as they relate to realising the impacts of data and digital technology advances on:
- biomedical and health research and innovation systems
- public health, and
- health and care service delivery.
In doing so we seek to help identify solutions that have a positive impact on the health of populations and on healthcare systems globally. For information about our recent and ongoing work, see below.
Data use and digital technology in biomedical and health research and innovation systems
The greater availability of health-relevant data and new digital technologies creates avenues for potentially more effective and efficient drug discovery and health-tech innovation. RAND Europe’s work considers associated policy and regulatory priorities for decisionmakers.
Commentary
Effective regulatory landscapes play a key role in facilitating timely access to healthcare innovations. In this commentary, we explore key regulatory and policy issues related to the adoption of software as a medical device.
Project
Researchers assessed the global research landscape associated with the development and adoption of quantum technologies in the life sciences, highlighting current developments, opportunities and challenges, initiatives, and activities to help enable the ecosystem in the future.
Project
In an independent study commissioned by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), we examined the potential benefits of effective health data use, what challenges need to be overcome and what social and technical conditions and safeguards need to be in place to enable benefits to accrue.
Project
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) commissioned RAND Europe to conduct an independent study on the factors that can support or hinder the reuse of health data for secondary analysis by the pharmaceutical industry. We also identified implications for future areas of action.
Project
Citizen science—in which citizens actively contribute to the generation of data and knowledge—is gaining increased attention in research and policy communities. We examined the state of current practice, innovations in the field, risks that need to be managed and the potential of citizen science to contribute to improving health research efforts.
Project
RWD is an umbrella term for different types of healthcare data that are not collected in conventional randomised controlled trials. We examined different forms and uses of RWD in Europe and explored the potential for better informed evaluations of impact of different medical treatments and for improving healthcare service delivery.
The impact of data advances, data linkage and digital technology on public health
Access to genomic, epidemiological, clinical data and data from evaluations of public health interventions has played key roles in responding to public health challenges. RAND Europe's research examines how data and digital technology advances can support efforts to strengthen global resilience and preparedness for infectious disease threats.
Project
RAND Europe evaluated the progress and impact of the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium on the UK COVID-19 pandemic response. Amongst other themes, we examined the importance of linking genome sequencing, epidemiological and clinical data.
Project
To help inform decision-making by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), we examined the availability and use of digital technologies with potential impacts on public health, focusing on infectious disease surveillance, prevention and control.
Project
EHR data could greatly help infectious disease surveillance, but their use varies across Europe. Researchers mapped EHR use to assess the feasibility of using EHR data for infectious disease surveillance.
Digital health and care service delivery
Data-related and digital technology advances create opportunities for novel service delivery models, can support data sharing and integrated care, and help efforts to incentivise healthy behaviours. RAND Europe’s work contributes to informed decision making related to translating these new opportunities into service delivery and mitigating unintended consequences.
Project
Researchers are exploring the potential benefits and challenges associated with different models of digital facilitation for primary care, and will design a framework for future evaluations of the effectiveness of such interventions.
Commentary
Given the growing pressures on health care systems globally and the need for innovative approaches to financing health care, the time may be ripe to develop a robust evidence base and share learning on fintech-enabled approaches that could support universal health coverage agendas and healthier and more stable societies.
Research Brief
Alongside the benefits from tools such as telemonitoring and digital health records, researchers found that widespread use of teleconsultations could lead to significant benefits for Canadian patients, the Canadian economy and wider Canadian society.
Project
Wellness incentives are more successful when they provide a benefit up front and require repayment if recipients do not maintain a required level of activity, according to a longitudinal study of nearly 500,000 programme participants.
Project
RAND Europe and partners measured the use of ICT and eHealth applications by primary care physicians in the EU 28 Member States and Norway, compared the results with a 2013 study, and analysed the main drivers of change and factors that can enhance or inhibit the role and use of technologies within health care.